5 So-Cool Sustainable Brands You’ll Feel Good About Shopping

Here’s a hard truth to swallow: Fashion is the second most wasteful industry in the world, surpassed only by oil. Which is why, when facing down four years with a climate change denier as the head of the Department of Energy, I feel like the least I can do is be a little more conscientious about where my clothes are coming from—you feel me?

A decade ago this would have been a very tall order, as Cara Bartlett, the co-founder and CEO of startup NYC label Vetta well knows. She vowed to stop shopping any clothing she didn’t know the provenance of several years ago, before the sustainable fashion movement had picked up steam and Reformation and Everlane were hanging in everyone’s closets. “Back then, there were no options. It was like, ‘I guess I’m going to the thrift store!’ Transparency was not a thing,” she says.

In almost-2017, the outlook for shoppers is far less bleak (although in the same period of time, our overall consumption of clothing has soared to a pace that textile recycling can’t keep up with). There are brands for all tastes—and at all price points—striving towards a more sustainable system. This can mean ditching toxic dyes, making pieces to order to avoid waste—for this, check out Fame and Partners and YSTR—sourcing organic and recycled fabrics, or even simply designing pieces that are made to last, reducing the likelihood they’ll end up in a landfill after a season or two.

Below, get to know more about Vetta and four other labels—some new, some not so new—making green look great again.