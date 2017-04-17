The Best Sunglasses to Shop Right This Moment

Phone? Check. Keys? Check. Wallet, bag, sunglasses? Check, check, and—yep, in the summer, sunglasses are *that* important. As in, can’t leave your house without ’em-levels of necessary. And of course, you could totally tote around the same scratched wayfarers you’ve had collecting dust at the bottom of your bag for the past few seasons—or you could upgrade to a new pair. And besides, no matter if you’re the type of person with a single style of go-to sunglasses, or the type that has at least a dozen pairs on the ready at any moment, now’s as good a time as any to get your hands, er, face on a new pair.
Speaking of upgrading—a better pair doesn’t always have to be more expensive, or come with a high-end fashion house endorsement. Instead we found the best sunglasses at every price point in the most on-trend styles, including an ’70s-inspired circle pair that Gigi’s been sporting, and an exaggerated cat-eye silhouette that’ll look totally at home with your bodysuit and basket bag this summer. 19 super-chic pairs to shop, ahead.
Carla Colour Lind Sap Sunglasses in Sandstorm, $176; at Spring
Carla Colour
Karen Walker Babou Sunglasses in Pink/Brown, $300; at Need Supply
Karen Walker
Zenni Premium Round Sunglasses 1132123, $35.95; at Zenni
Zenni
Topshop Kitty Cateye Sunglasses, $30; at Topshop
Topshop
Coastal Love Mia Sunglasses in Tortoise Pink, $85; at Coastal
Coastal
Warby Parker Tilley Sunglasses in Petal Tortoise, $95; at Spring
Warby Parker
Grey Ant The Foundry Sunglasses in Red, $280; at The Foundry
Grey Ant
Krewe Louisa Sunglasses in Interstellar, $235; at Krewe
Krewe
ASOS Geeky Flip Top Oval Clear Lens Glasses, $23; at ASOS
ASOS
Illesteva Milan II Sunglasses, $300; at Revolve
Illesteva
RAEN Potrero Sunglasses in Bone + Rose, $185; at RAEN
RAEN
Perverse Francisca Sunglasses in Green, $49; at Perverse
Perverse
Le Specs The Last Lolita Sunglasses in Black, $119; at Le Specs
Le Specs
Garrett Leight Wilson Sunglasses, $340; at Shopbop
Garrett Leight
Kate Young for Tura Ally Sunglasses in Black, $295; at Need Supply
Kate Young for Tura
EyeBuyDirect Horizon Sunglasses in Champagne, $65; at EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect