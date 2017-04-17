The Best Sunglasses to Shop Right This Moment

Phone? Check. Keys? Check. Wallet, bag, sunglasses? Check, check, and—yep, in the summer, sunglasses are *that* important. As in, can’t leave your house without ’em-levels of necessary. And of course, you could totally tote around the same scratched wayfarers you’ve had collecting dust at the bottom of your bag for the past few seasons—or you could upgrade to a new pair. And besides, no matter if you’re the type of person with a single style of go-to sunglasses, or the type that has at least a dozen pairs on the ready at any moment, now’s as good a time as any to get your hands, er, face on a new pair.

Speaking of upgrading—a better pair doesn’t always have to be more expensive, or come with a high-end fashion house endorsement. Instead we found the best sunglasses at every price point in the most on-trend styles, including an ’70s-inspired circle pair that Gigi’s been sporting, and an exaggerated cat-eye silhouette that’ll look totally at home with your bodysuit and basket bag this summer. 19 super-chic pairs to shop, ahead.