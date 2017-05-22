25 Best Summer Shoes to Stock Up On Now

In the winter, putting together an outfit often requires deciding on a pair of shoes first: Is it snowing? Raining? Do I have to layer two pairs of socks just to stave off frostbite? Do those luxury-brand booties even have treading?
But in the summer, it’s a little simpler: Throw on a sundress, pick a pair of slides, and get on with it. And sure, that’s a totally fine way to live your life—but what about all the mules and sneakers and tie-up sandals you’ve been dreaming of wearing since November? What about all the backless slip-ons you’ve been diligently bookmarking on Instagram for the last four-odd months? Heck, it’s time to show off your pedicure.
To celebrate the true arrival of warmer weather, we culled a couple dozen of the best summer shoes to stock up on—because before you know it, it’ll be boot weather once again.
Forever21 Faux Suede Block Heels, $29.90; at Forever21
Forever21
Vans Old School Sneakers, $60; at Vans
Vans
By Far Double Grid in Nude, $295; at By Far
By Far
Creatures Of Comfort Como Slide in Cinnamon, $395; at Need Supply
Need Supply
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Martina Combo Slide, $437; at Need Supply
Need Supply
COS Pointed Slip-On Shoes, $125; at COS
COS
Miista Valerie Black Moire Sandals, $180; at Miista
Shopbop
Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers With Gum Sole, $95; at ASOS
ASOS
Rafa The Simple Sandal, $300; at Rafa
Rafa
Zara Satin Bow Slides, $39.90; at Zara
Zara
Everlane The Pointed Slide, $145; at Everlane
Everlane
Intentionally Blank Chase Sandals, $150; at The Dreslyn
The Dreslyn
Dolce Vita Para Slides $120; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Zara Backless Vinyl Sandals, $59.90; at Zara
Zara
Jenni Kayne Fringe Mule, $450; at The Line
The Line
Madewell Kaia Ankle-Wrap Sandal, $110; at Madewell
Makewell