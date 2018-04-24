13 Upcoming Movies You Need to Put on Your Summer Bucket List

We have some exciting news for you: Summer is almost here. That means three-ish months of pool parties, outdoor brunches, beach hangouts, and shorts-wearing fun. It also means that some of Hollywood’s most exciting and entertaining blockbusters will soon come to a theater near you. And though movies might not be the first thing you think of when the sun is out to play, it’s a great way to stay air-conditioned and wind down from a day of exhausting sunburnt activities.

To help you on your summer bucket list, we’ve rounded up 13 anticipated movies to watch this summer. From edge-of-your-seats superhero movies to nightmare-inducing horrors to belly-laugh-worthy comedies, these are the films that you should definitely schedule into your summer calendar.

“Breaking In” (May 11)

If you’re a fan of home-invasion movies, “Breaking In” is worth a watch. The film stars Gabrielle Union as a mom of two who visits her father’s abandoned, technologically advanced house and is faced with a band of home invaders who have abducted her children and taken control of the house in search of a hidden fortune.

“Deadpool 2” (May 18)

The second in Marvel’s “Deadpool” trilogy, “Deadpool 2” follows Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool, a wisecracking, super-powered mercenary, who forms a team of mutants to fight Cable, a time-traveling telekinetic soldier. Fourth-wall-breaking jokes are sure to be included.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25)

The anticipated Han Solo prequel, “Solo: a Star Wars Story,” follows a young Han Solo (played by newcomer Alden Ehrenreich) and his adventures with his Wookiee partner, Chewbacca, and their encounter with a young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

“Ocean’s 8” (June 8)

With a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and Rihanna, “Oceans 8,” an all-female spin-off of George Clooney’s Oceans trilogy, follows a group of street-smart female criminals who try to pull off a heist at New York’s annual Met Gala.

“Hereditary” (June 8)

If you’ve seen “A Quiet Place,” you’ve likely seen the haunting trailer for “Hereditary,” a horror about a family whose matriarchal figure dies and is seemingly reincarnated in a supernatural force that takes over the house and possesses the teenage daughter.

“Incredibles 2” (June 15)

Fourteen years after the release of “The Incredibles,” the Pixar film returns with sequel about the super-powered American family that tries to keep quiet about their powers, while still advocating for the rights of super-powered people. This all happens as a new villain comes to confront the Parr family.

“Jurassic World: Kingdom Fallen” (June 22)

The sequel to “Jurassic World” (which, itself, is a spin-off from “Jurassic Park”), “Kingdom Fallen” follows Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady as he tries to save the dinosaurs on Isle Nublar, an island that once housed a dinosaur theme park, after a volcano erupts and threatens the island and its inhabitants. After the dinosaurs are rescued, Owen faces another conundrum when he discovers that the animals are being auctioned off instead of saved.

“The First Purge” (July 4)

The latest in “The Purge” franchise, “The First Purge,” which premieres on Independence Day, tells the story of America’s first ever Purge, a day when all crime is legal, including murder. The film follows a group of activists who protest the Purge, while still fending for their lives.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (July 6)

The second in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) who make up the crime-fighting duo, as they embark on a mission to bring to light secrets from their past.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (July 20)

The prequel to “Mamma Mia!,” “Here We Go Again” tells the story of Donna, played in present-day by Meryl Streep and in the past by Lily James, as she retells a story to her daughter Sophie about motherhood and how she came to be. Cher also stars as Sophie’s grandmother.

“Hot Summer Nights” (July 27)

Starring “Call Me by Your Name” breakout and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, “Hot Summer Nights” is a coming-of-age film about a teenage boy who finds love, drugs, and money one summer in Cape Cod.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (August 17)

The film adaptation of Kevin Quan’s bestselling book “Crazy Rich Asians” follows Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American woman who falls in love with a man that she soon learns is one of Singapore’s most eligible bachelors from one of Asia’s richest elite families. A visit to her boyfriend’s homeland for a wedding sparks craziness, backstabbing, and lots of glam.

“Slender Man” (August 24)

Based on Slender Man, a popular internet game that told the tale of an abnormally tall human-like monster who would abduct children, the film adaption follows a group of small-town girls who perform a ritual to summon Slender Man.