Here’s How to Style a Suit Without Looking Stiff, Corporate, or 80s

Here’s How to Style a Suit Without Looking Stiff, Corporate, or 80s

Photo: Getty Images

Maybe we can thank Hillary Clinton, or just the infamous fashion cycle of the 80’s, but suits are back, and they’re better than ever. We’ve witnessed the reintroduction of shoulder pads—which we’re surprisingly not as upset about as I anticipated—and all in all, suiting has come back stronger than ever before. To celebrate,  we found 35 suits you’ll actually want to wear.

Go ahead and ditch your black interview suit (unless that’s your thing) and elevate your office suit look with fun patterns, bold colors, and most importantly, accessories. Street style stars are layering corsets over their suits, mixing and matching prints and colors, and taking the otherwise yawn-worthy ensemble to an entirely new level.

We want to be on that level, wearing a hot pink embellished suit while fluffing up our shoulder pads. Click through the slideshow to see all of the looks, plus a few extra suits you can directly buy. Happy suiting!

1 of 35
Pink Party
Photo: Getty Images
Checkmate
Photo: Getty Images
The Fur Addition
Photo: Getty Images
Pinstriped

Alexa Chung blazer, $690; at Net-a-Porter

Alexa Chung pant, $385; at Net-a-Porter

Blush Tones
Photo: Getty Images
Corset Things
Photo: Getty Images
Orange 3-Piece
Photo: Getty Images
Double-Breasted

Blazer, $129; at Zara

Pant, $69.90; at Zara

Stripe All Day
Photo: Getty Images
A Hint of Rainbow
Photo: Getty Images
Topped with a Tie
Photo: Getty Images
Satin Suit

Blazer, $129.90; at Eloquii

Pant, $89.90; at Eloquii

Fancy Outerwear
Photo: Getty Images
Sparkle & Shine
Photo: Getty Images
Purple Puffer Vest
Photo: Getty Images
Purple Power Suit

Blazer, $149; at Zara

Pant, $89.90; at Zara

 

Frill Ends
Photo: Getty Images
Americana
Photo: Getty Images
The Velvet Blazer

Blazer, $150; at White House Black Market

Yellow Punch
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Plaid
Photo: Getty Images
Crazy Cranes

Blazer, $118; at Loft

Bold Shoulders
Photo: Getty Images
The Carmel Suit

PHOTO: Alwayz Fashionably Late

Forest Green Frenzie

Wool suit, $519; at Carvoe

Casual Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
Leopard Lady
Photo: Getty Images
Millennial Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Pink Suiting

Blazer, $64; at ASOS

Pant, $40; at ASOS

Burgundy Babe

Blazer, $35; at Forever 21

Green Please
Photo: Getty Images
Matching Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
Little Black Pants

Marni pants, $292 (was $680); at The Outnet

Caution
Photo: Getty Images
Teal Team
Photo: Getty Images

