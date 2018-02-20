15 Celebrity Stylists You Need to Follow On Instagram

Awards season is in full swing, and as fun as it is to see who brings home the trophy, we all know the real winners of the night are those who are named best dressed. Fashionable celebs may make it seem effortless as they glide down the red carpet, but behind every showstopping look, there’s always a stylist who worked tirelessly to create it.
If you’ve ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes as your favorite stars get ready, you’re in luck! Stylists are making it easier than ever for you to feel like you are a part of the action by posting exclusive photos and videos of the elaborate getting ready process onto their social media accounts. With the BAFTAs, Independent Spirit Awards, and the Oscars still on the way, meet the top 15 Hollywood stylists that you need to be following on Instagram.
Jill Lincoln + Jordan Johnson
Follower Count: More than 21,000
Clients Include: Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Kiernan Shipka, Lily Collins, and Sofia Vergara
Why You Should Follow: For a behind-the-scenes look at clients such as Jennifer Garner getting touched up before she leaves for the red carpet and plenty of Kira Kira videos of glittering gowns.
Elizabeth Stewart
Follower Count: More than 88,000
Clients Include: Jessica Chastain, Rebel Wilson, Gal Gadot, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis
Why You Should Follow: For sweet snaps like this pic of client Viola Davis with daughter Genesis before she hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet.
Micaela Erlanger
Follower Count: More than 71,000
Clients Include: Lupita Nyong'o, Common, Meryl Streep, Diane Kruger
Why You Should Follow: For a sneak peek at what's on her rack for upcoming client events, like these options she pulled for Lupita Nyong'o to wear on her " Black Panther" media tour.
Mimi Cuttrell
Follower Count: More than 51,000
Clients Include: Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Sampaio, Yolanda Hadid
Why You Should Follow: Gigi + Puppies. Need we say more?
Karla Welch
Follower Count: More than 129,000
Clients Include: Karlie Kloss, Michelle Monaghan, Jena Malone, Lorde, Tracee Ellis Ross
Why You Should Follow: To see clients such as Tracee Ellis Ross serving it before they head out for the night.
Kate Young
Follower Count: More than 247,000
Clients Include: Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, Michelle Williams
Why You Should Follow: For backstage snaps of clients such as Margot Robbie right after she won a Critic's Choice Award.
Cristina Ehrlich
Follower Count: More than 71,000
Clients Include: Laura Dern, Allison Brie, Greta Gerwig, Anna Kendrick, Allison Williams
Why You Should Follow: For a sneak peek at gown options for clients to choose from.
Erin Walsh
Follower Count: More than 42,000
Clients Include: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Why You Should Follow: For detailed shots of clients like this image of Sarah Jessica Parker getting ready for the Golden Globes.
Leith Clark
Follower Count: More than 38,000
Clients Include: Keira Knightley, Zoe Kazan, Felicity Jones
Why You Should Follow: For pretty portraits of clients such as Zoe Kazan before the SAG Awards.
Brad Goreski
Follower Count: More than 444,000
Clients Include: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sarah Hyland, Lea Michele, Natalia Dyer
Why You Should Follow: Besides behind-the-scenes videos of Brad goofing off with his celeb pals, you'll find plenty of pretty shots of his clients like this snap of Sarah Hyland.
Law Roach
Follower Count: More than 298,000
Clients Include: Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey
Why You Should Follow: Roach loves to give sneak peeks at clients' upcoming red carpet looks like he did with this pic of the Jean Louis Sabaji dress that Mary J. Blige wore to the SAG Awards.
Tara Swennen
Follower Count: More than 49,000
Clients Include: Allison Janney, Whitney Cummings, Julie Bowen, Caitriona Balfe
Why You Should Follow: Besides her fun selfies with Allison Janney, you'll see plenty of detail shots of the gorgeous gowns her clients will wear.
Jeanann Williams
Follower Count: More than 18,000
Clients Include: Leslie Bibb, Naomi Watts, Laura Linney
Why You Should Follow: Her account is full of fun selfies with clients such as Leslie Bibb.
Elizabeth Saltzman
Follower Count: More than 35,000
Clients Include: Saoirse Ronan, Sophie Turner, Gwyneth Paltrow
Why You Should Follow: For an exclusive look at backstage celebrations with clients such as Saoirse Ronan.
Penny Lovell
Followers Count: More than 29,000
Clients Include: Rose Byrne, Chrissy Metz, Taylor Schilling, Kristen Wiig
Why You Should Follow: For an exclusive look into fittings and detailed shots of clients' upcoming red-carpet looks, like this one of Rose Byrne.