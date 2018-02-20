StyleCaster
Share

15 Celebrity Stylists You Need to Follow On Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Celebrity Stylists You Need to Follow On Instagram

Rebecca Carhart
by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Stylists to Follow on Instagram
30 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Awards season is in full swing, and as fun as it is to see who brings home the trophy, we all know the real winners of the night are those who are named best dressed. Fashionable celebs may make it seem effortless as they glide down the red carpet, but behind every showstopping look, there’s always a stylist who worked tirelessly to create it.

MORE: The Chicest Street Style Looks at NYFW F/W18

If you’ve ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes as your favorite stars get ready, you’re in luck! Stylists are making it easier than ever for you to feel like you are a part of the action by posting exclusive photos and videos of the elaborate getting ready process onto their social media accounts. With the BAFTAs, Independent Spirit Awards, and the Oscars still on the way, meet the top 15 Hollywood stylists that you need to be following on Instagram.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Jill Lincoln + Jordan Johnson

Follower Count: More than 21,000

Clients Include: Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Kiernan Shipka, Lily Collins, and Sofia Vergara

Jill Lincoln + Jordan Johnson

Why You Should Follow: For a behind-the-scenes look at clients such as Jennifer Garner getting touched up before she leaves for the red carpet and plenty of Kira Kira videos of glittering gowns.

Elizabeth Stewart

Follower Count: More than 88,000

Clients Include: Jessica Chastain, Rebel Wilson, Gal Gadot, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis

Elizabeth Stewart

Why You Should Follow: For sweet snaps like this pic of client Viola Davis with daughter Genesis before she hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet.

Micaela Erlanger

Follower Count: More than 71,000

Clients Include: Lupita Nyong'o, Common, Meryl Streep, Diane Kruger

Black Panther tour going strong! 🖤 #whatsonmyrack

A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaelaerlanger) on

Black Panther tour going strong! 🖤 #whatsonmyrack

A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaelaerlanger) on

Micaela Erlanger

Why You Should Follow: For a sneak peek at what's on her rack for upcoming client events, like these options she pulled for Lupita Nyong'o to wear on her "Black Panther" media tour. 

mimiami

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on

mimiami

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on

Mimi Cuttrell

Follower Count: More than 51,000

Clients Include: Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Sampaio, Yolanda Hadid

must love dogs. ✔️ @gigihadid

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on

must love dogs. ✔️ @gigihadid

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on

Mimi Cuttrell

Why You Should Follow: Gigi + Puppies. Need we say more?

Got a new coat #rickowens

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

Got a new coat #rickowens

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

Karla Welch

Follower Count: More than 129,000

Clients Include: Karlie Kloss, Michelle Monaghan, Jena Malone, Lorde, Tracee Ellis Ross

"Come and Knock on our Door" #tap #namethatthemesong

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

"Come and Knock on our Door" #tap #namethatthemesong

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

Karla Welch

Why You Should Follow: To see clients such as Tracee Ellis Ross serving it before they head out for the night.

🍾🍾🍾 my golden globes diary is up on vogue.com link in profile

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on

🍾🍾🍾 my golden globes diary is up on vogue.com link in profile

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on

Kate Young

Follower Count: More than 247,000

Clients Include: Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, Michelle Williams

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on

Kate Young

Why You Should Follow: For backstage snaps of clients such as Margot Robbie right after she won a Critic's Choice Award.

Nothing comes between me and my CALVIN’S...#CEloves #calvinklein #rafsimons

A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on

Nothing comes between me and my CALVIN’S...#CEloves #calvinklein #rafsimons

A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on

Cristina Ehrlich

Follower Count: More than 71,000

Clients Include: Laura Dern, Allison Brie, Greta Gerwig, Anna Kendrick, Allison Williams

Time for a little color... #CEloves #sagawards 💛🧡💗💜♥️💙💚

A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on

Time for a little color... #CEloves #sagawards 💛🧡💗💜♥️💙💚

A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on

Cristina Ehrlich

Why You Should Follow: For a sneak peek at gown options for clients to choose from.

Erin Walsh

Follower Count: More than 42,000

Clients Include: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Erin Walsh

Why You Should Follow: For detailed shots of clients like this image of Sarah Jessica Parker getting ready for the Golden Globes.

My @villoid shop is now open 💘🐩🌈🥂ps 👋🏻@alexachung

A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark) on

My @villoid shop is now open 💘🐩🌈🥂ps 👋🏻@alexachung

A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark) on

Leith Clark

Follower Count: More than 38,000

Clients Include: Keira Knightley, Zoe Kazan, Felicity Jones

@zoe.kazan @miumiu @sagawards @thebigsickmovie ✌🏻❤️

A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark) on

@zoe.kazan @miumiu @sagawards @thebigsickmovie ✌🏻❤️

A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark) on

Leith Clark

Why You Should Follow: For pretty portraits of clients such as Zoe Kazan before the SAG Awards.

Feeling very @armiehammer today #styleinspo

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on

Feeling very @armiehammer today #styleinspo

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on

Brad Goreski

Follower Count: More than 444,000

Clients Include: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sarah Hyland, Lea Michele, Natalia Dyer

Brad Goreski

Why You Should Follow: Besides behind-the-scenes videos of Brad goofing off with his celeb pals, you'll find plenty of pretty shots of his clients like this snap of Sarah Hyland.

Logo Loco.....

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

Logo Loco.....

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

Law Roach

Follower Count: More than 298,000

Clients Include: Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey

Tonite with @jeanlouissabaji .... MAJOR #sagawards

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

Tonite with @jeanlouissabaji .... MAJOR #sagawards

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

Law Roach

Why You Should Follow: Roach loves to give sneak peeks at clients' upcoming red carpet looks like he did with this pic of the Jean Louis Sabaji dress that Mary J. Blige wore to the SAG Awards.

Tara Swennen

Follower Count: More than 49,000

Clients Include: Allison Janney, Whitney Cummings, Julie Bowen, Caitriona Balfe

#Vibes #TogetherWeStand #TimesUp

A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen) on

#Vibes #TogetherWeStand #TimesUp

A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen) on

Tara Swennen

Why You Should Follow: Besides her fun selfies with Allison Janney, you'll see plenty of detail shots of the gorgeous gowns her clients will wear.

✨✨✨ this place ✨✨✨ #Ojai

A post shared by jeanannwilliams (@jeanannwilliams) on

✨✨✨ this place ✨✨✨ #Ojai

A post shared by jeanannwilliams (@jeanannwilliams) on

Jeanann Williams

Follower Count: More than 18,000

Clients Include: Leslie Bibb, Naomi Watts, Laura Linney

This beauty ✨✨✨ @mslesliebibb

A post shared by jeanannwilliams (@jeanannwilliams) on

This beauty ✨✨✨ @mslesliebibb

A post shared by jeanannwilliams (@jeanannwilliams) on

Jeanann Williams

Why You Should Follow: Her account is full of fun selfies with clients such as Leslie Bibb.

Elizabeth Saltzman

Follower Count: More than 35,000

Clients Include: Saoirse Ronan, Sophie Turner, Gwyneth Paltrow

Elizabeth Saltzman

Why You Should Follow: For an exclusive look at backstage celebrations with clients such as Saoirse Ronan.

I love my job. Big ladders and tulle what’s not to love? 💃🏽 @charla_la_la

A post shared by Penny Lovell (@pennylovellstylist) on

I love my job. Big ladders and tulle what’s not to love? 💃🏽 @charla_la_la

A post shared by Penny Lovell (@pennylovellstylist) on

Penny Lovell

Followers Count: More than 29,000

Clients Include: Rose Byrne, Chrissy Metz, Taylor Schilling, Kristen Wiig

Sneak peak @erdem #rosebyrne #peterrabbit 💙 #gorgeousdetails

A post shared by Penny Lovell (@pennylovellstylist) on

Sneak peak @erdem #rosebyrne #peterrabbit 💙 #gorgeousdetails

A post shared by Penny Lovell (@pennylovellstylist) on

Penny Lovell

Why You Should Follow: For an exclusive look into fittings and detailed shots of clients' upcoming red-carpet looks, like this one of Rose Byrne.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Iconic Black Beauty Moments We'll Never Forget

30 Iconic Black Beauty Moments We'll Never Forget
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Jill Lincoln + Jordan Johnson
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Jill Lincoln + Jordan Johnson
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Elizabeth Stewart
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Elizabeth Stewart
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Michaela Erlanger
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Michaela Erlanger
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Mimi Cuttrell
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Mimi Cuttrell
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Karla Welch
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Karla Welch
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Kate Young
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Kate Young
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Christina Ehrlich
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Christina Ehrlich
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Erin Walsh
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Erin Walsh
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Leith Clark
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Leith Clark
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Brad Goreski
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Brad Goreski
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Law Roach
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Law Roach
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Tara Swennen
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Tara Swennen
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Jeanann Williams
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Jeanann Williams
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Elizabeth Saltzman
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Elizabeth Saltzman
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Penny Lovell
  • Stylecaster | The 15 Celebrity Stylists To Follow On Instagram | Penny Lovell
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share