The Best Stores to Shop for Fashion Basics

Sure, we spend a lot of time talking about trends—at brunch with our friends, in the comments section on Instagram, and all over this very site. And while we love a good seasonal trend, we also know that we don’t follow them because the fashion cycle dictates it, but rather, because we feel like it. Still, it’s the basics in our wardrobe that keep our style grounded—without them, we’d likely look like an amateur fashion blogger (bad) or a sheeple-like try-hard (worse).

But if timeless essentials like the perfect white tee or the must-have pair of work pants have eluded you until now, rejoice: We culled the seven top retailers that have basics down pat. Ahead, the stores to head to, and the exact items to add to cart—and your new pared-down capsule wardrobe—ahead.