7 Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara

Sure, the real trends trickle down from the runway to the masses, but if we’re being serious, it’s stores like Zara that truly dictate what we’ll all be wearing next season. After all, it’s easier to try out a bold trend like fishnet socks or chunky metal belts or grommet pants when they cost $50—not so much when they’re selling for north of three figures.
With that in mind, we scoured Zara’s shoe section—not just in the Woman and TFR tabs, but in-store, too—to find the exact footwear styles that’ll be everywhere this spring. There’s a few you can expect (see: fuzzy mules, ‘70s vibes), a few you wouldn’t—and one you’d have to be doubly stylish to try out. The seven must-try footwear trends according to Zara, ahead.
Furry Footwear
Zara High Heel Slides with Pompoms, $89.90; at Zara
Zara Flat Furry Sandals, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Faux Fur Slides, $49.90; at Zara
Heel Play
Zara Gathered Leather Shoes, $89.90; at Zara
Zara Slingback Leather Shoes, $119; at Zara
Zara Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel, $89.90; at Zara
Get Knotty
Zara Flat Shoes with Bow Detail, $39.90; at Zara
Zara Sneakers with Bow Detail, $59.90; at Zara
Zara Velvet Bow Slickback Shoes, $49.90; at Zara
Metallics
Zara Silver Zipped Bluchers, $39.90; at Zara
Zara V-Cut Heeled Shoes, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Metallic High Heel Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara
'70s Colorway
Zara Crossover Platform Wedges, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Tri-Color Ballerinas, $25.90; at Zara
Zara Block Heels with Metal Detail, $29.90; at Zara
All Meshed Up
Zara Floral Mesh Sandals, $139; at Zara
Zara Mesh Rubberised Sneakers, $59.90; at Zara
Zara High Heel Shoes with Mesh, $69.90; at Zara
Sock-Shoe Hybrid
Sock-Shoe Hybrids Zara Sock Sneakers, $69.90; at Zara
Zara High Heel Sock Style Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Shiny Sock Sneakers, $69.90; at Zara
