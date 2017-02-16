7 Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara

Sure, the real trends trickle down from the runway to the masses, but if we’re being serious, it’s stores like Zara that truly dictate what we’ll all be wearing next season. After all, it’s easier to try out a bold trend like fishnet socks or chunky metal belts or grommet pants when they cost $50—not so much when they’re selling for north of three figures.

With that in mind, we scoured Zara’s shoe section—not just in the Woman and TFR tabs, but in-store, too—to find the exact footwear styles that’ll be everywhere this spring. There’s a few you can expect (see: fuzzy mules, ‘70s vibes), a few you wouldn’t—and one you’d have to be doubly stylish to try out. The seven must-try footwear trends according to Zara, ahead.