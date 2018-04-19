StyleCaster
The Best and Boldest Jewelry to Wear This Spring

The Best and Boldest Jewelry to Wear This Spring

by
Photo: Getty Images

We have to let you in on a little style secret. The easiest (and quickest) way to revamp your wardrobe this season is by adding a few colorful pieces of jewelry to your wardrobe. Although we fully condone a little shopping spree each season, we also know that you’re busy and just need a couple quick fixes to your wardrobe every now and then. From colorful drop earrings to must-have statement necklaces, we gathered 21 of our favorite pieces of jewelry to give you a little spring in your step.

These colorful pieces of jewelry can go with anything—don’t be afraid to mix and match colors, textures or even metals. More the merrier is our motto when it comes to spring accessories. So toss on some tassels, even a gem or two, and let’s get the arm (or ear) party started.

1 of 21
Tassel Time
Photo: Getty Images
Flower Power

Earrings, $65 at J.Crew

Fringe Cuff

Rebecca Minkoff cuff, $89 at Stella & Dot

Emerald Things
Photo: Getty Images
Thread-Detailing

Necklace, $59 at COS

Rainbow Details
Photo: Getty Images
Beaded Drop Earrings

Earrings, $42 at Baublebar

Boho Babe
Photo: Getty Images
Waterfall Earrings

Earrings, $300 at Dannijo

Pom Poms
Photo: Getty Images
Coral Drop Earrings

Earrings, $100 at Kenneth Jay Lane

You're a Gem
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Mix

Necklace, $250 at Kendra Scott

Pretty Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Pom Pom Bracelet

Bracelet, $24 at Gold and Gray

Statement Red
Photo: Getty Images
Crystal Earrings

Earrings, $1,820 at Gucci

Lavender Lady
Photo: Getty Images
Braided Earrings

Earrings, $98 at Diane Von Furstenberg

Color Mix
Photo: Getty Images
Color Block Bangle

Monies bracelet, $305 at Farfetch

