The Best and Boldest Jewelry to Wear This Spring

We have to let you in on a little style secret. The easiest (and quickest) way to revamp your wardrobe this season is by adding a few colorful pieces of jewelry to your wardrobe. Although we fully condone a little shopping spree each season, we also know that you’re busy and just need a couple quick fixes to your wardrobe every now and then. From colorful drop earrings to must-have statement necklaces, we gathered 21 of our favorite pieces of jewelry to give you a little spring in your step.

These colorful pieces of jewelry can go with anything—don’t be afraid to mix and match colors, textures or even metals. More the merrier is our motto when it comes to spring accessories. So toss on some tassels, even a gem or two, and let’s get the arm (or ear) party started.