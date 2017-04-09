StyleCaster
The Best Spring Dresses Trends for 2017 To Shop Now

The Best Spring Dresses Trends for 2017 To Shop Now

by
Best Spring 2017 Dresses
In the winter, wearing a dress usually means digging out the only pair of tights that doesn’t have a million rips in them, finding a sweater you can layer underneath it for optimal warmth, figuring out if you can actually swap out your snow boots for something a little more feminine, and then deciding on a coat-scarf-hat combo that won’t completely clash with the rest of your outfit.

In the spring, wearing a dress means putting one on—full stop. We mean, sure, you’ve got to put on shoes before you leave the house, but you can pick just about any pair in your closet. And of course, you’ll throw a jacket over it, but again, you’ve got the pick of the litter: Instead of a winter-ready puffer, you can grab a trench coat, a denim style, a moto topper—you name it.

The only hard work that comes with finding a spring dress to wear on any given day is narrowing it down to just one, especially when there are so many downright flattering trends on the horizon. To make it that much harder for you (sorry), we named half-a-dozen of the biggest ones—looking at you, trench-inspired styles, sheer versions, and an almost-groundbreaking new iteration of the warm-weather floral—and found a handful of styles at every price point for each. Shop the best spring dresses trends ahead.

1 of 30
Trench-Like
Trench-Like

The pinafore dress’s grown-up sister, the trench-dress is equal parts demure and fashion-forward.

C/MEO Collective Framework Dress, $189.95; at C/MEO Collective

 

Photo: C/MEO
Trench-Like
Trench-Like

Madewell Khaki Trench Dress, $138; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell
Trench-Like
Trench-Like

Zara Midi Dress With Shirting Hemline, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Trench-Like
Trench-Like

Modern Citizen Ceri Tie-Front Shirt Dress, $85; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Trench-Like
Trench-Like

Opening Ceremony Inside Out Trench Dress $575; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-Shoulder

Off-the-shoulder everything is still going strong into 2017—and we can see why: Just about every pair of shoulders is sexy, so show 'em off!

Topshop Stripe Frill Bardot Dress, $70; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-Shoulder

Reformation Mariposa Dress, $198; at Reformation 

Photo: Reformation
Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-Shoulder

Rebecca Vallance Billie Ruffle Dress, $629; at Rebecca Valliance

Photo: Rebecca Vallance
Off The Shoulder
Off The Shoulder

Uterque White Dress, $118; at Uterque

 

Photo: Uterque
Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-Shoulder

Rebecca Taylor Asymmetric Zinnia Dress, $295; at Rebecca Taylor

Photo: Rebecca Taylor
Florals
Florals

Not groundbreaking, blah blah blah—but this season’s newest floral motif isn’t made with sunflowers or roses. Instead, designers went the tropical route, focusing on succulent-inspired patterns and scattered blooms on mini and maxi dresses alike.

Fleur Du Mal Full Sweep Dress, $545; at Farfetch

 

Photo: Fleur Du Mal
Floral
Floral

Fame and Partners Aurelia Dress, $279; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Floral
Floral

Mango Off-the-Shoulders Linen Dress, $59.99; at Mango

 

Photo: Mango
Florals
Florals

Shoe Me Your Mumu Katy Halter Dress, $136; at Revolve

 

Photo: Revolve
Floral
Floral

Ganni Dalton Crepe Dress, $185; at Need Supply Co.

 

Photo: Ganni
Sleeve Detailing
Sleeve Detailing

You didn’t expect shirts to keep all the fun to themselves, right? Instead of layers of thick ruffles though, look for dresses with a subtle sleeve detail, like a Blouson sleeve or a shirting cuff.

Nanushka Myla Dress in Blue, $306; at Nanuska

 

Photo: Nanushka
Sleeve Detailing
Sleeve Detailing

Le Fou Wilfred Lessines Dress, $128; at Aritzia

 

 

Photo: Aritzia
Sleeve Detailing
Sleeve Detailing

Club Monaco Eboviah Dress, $249; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco
Sleeve Detailing
Sleeve Detailing

Loup Denim Alicia Dress, $165; at Loup

 

Photo: Loup
Sleeve Detailing
Sleeve Detailing

Zara Striped Dress with Frilled Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Shirt Dresses
Shirt Dresses

We’re just going to say it: A good shirt dress never goes out of style—and a light blue version is universally flattering. Try a poplin iteration for the most modern vibe, or look for a twisted-waist for a truly blogger-inspired look.

English Factory Button Down Off Shoulder Dress, $76; at Shopbop

 

Photo: English Factory
Shirt Dresses
Shirt Dresses

Rouje Rafael Dress, $155; at Rouje

 

Photo: Rouje
Shirt Dresses
Shirt Dresses

Everlane The Striped Shirt Dress, $78; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Shirt Dresses
Shirt Dresses

La Ligne Fluid Line Dress, $400; at La Linge

 

 

Photo: La Linge
Shirt Dresses
Shirt Dresses

Acler Rowe Shirt Dress, $248; at Revolve

 

Photo: Acler
Sheer
Sheer

We know, we know: Sheer isn’t exactly work-appropriate, but hear us out! Style the truly see-through options with a slip underneath for the office, or throw a sheer dress atop a regular jeans-and-tee outfit for play.

Pixie Market Taupe Two-Piece Organza Dress, $128; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market
Sheer
Sheer

Urban Renewal Remade Sheer Mesh Midi Slip Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters 

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Sheer
Sheer

Maison Margiela Transparent Dress $3,390; at Need Supply 

Photo: Maison Margiela
Sheer
Sheer

Topshop Dobby Lace Skater Dress; $70; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Sheer
Sheer

H&M Mesh Dress with Bodysuit, $17.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

