The Best Spring Dresses Trends for 2017 To Shop Now

In the winter, wearing a dress usually means digging out the only pair of tights that doesn’t have a million rips in them, finding a sweater you can layer underneath it for optimal warmth, figuring out if you can actually swap out your snow boots for something a little more feminine, and then deciding on a coat-scarf-hat combo that won’t completely clash with the rest of your outfit.

In the spring, wearing a dress means putting one on—full stop. We mean, sure, you’ve got to put on shoes before you leave the house, but you can pick just about any pair in your closet. And of course, you’ll throw a jacket over it, but again, you’ve got the pick of the litter: Instead of a winter-ready puffer, you can grab a trench coat, a denim style, a moto topper—you name it.

The only hard work that comes with finding a spring dress to wear on any given day is narrowing it down to just one, especially when there are so many downright flattering trends on the horizon. To make it that much harder for you (sorry), we named half-a-dozen of the biggest ones—looking at you, trench-inspired styles, sheer versions, and an almost-groundbreaking new iteration of the warm-weather floral—and found a handful of styles at every price point for each. Shop the best spring dresses trends ahead.