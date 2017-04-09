The Best Spring Dresses Trends for 2017 To Shop Now

In the winter, wearing a dress usually means digging out the only pair of tights that doesn’t have a million rips in them, finding a sweater you can layer underneath it for optimal warmth, figuring out if you can actually swap out your snow boots for something a little more feminine, and then deciding on a coat-scarf-hat combo that won’t completely clash with the rest of your outfit.
In the spring, wearing a dress means putting one on—full stop. We mean, sure, you’ve got to put on shoes before you leave the house, but you can pick just about any pair in your closet. And of course, you’ll throw a jacket over it, but again, you’ve got the pick of the litter: Instead of a winter-ready puffer, you can grab a trench coat, a denim style, a moto topper—you name it.
The only hard work that comes with finding a spring dress to wear on any given day is narrowing it down to just one, especially when there are so many downright flattering trends on the horizon. To make it that much harder for you (sorry), we named half-a-dozen of the biggest ones—looking at you, trench-inspired styles, sheer versions, and an almost-groundbreaking new iteration of the warm-weather floral—and found a handful of styles at every price point for each. Shop the best spring dresses trends ahead.
Trench-Like
The pinafore dress’s grown-up sister, the trench-dress is equal parts demure and fashion-forward.
C/MEO Collective Framework Dress, $189.95; at C/MEO Collective
Photo:
C/MEO
Trench-Like
Madewell Khaki Trench Dress, $138; at Madewell
Photo:
Madewell
Trench-Like
Zara Midi Dress With Shirting Hemline, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Trench-Like
Photo:
Modern Citizen
Trench-Like
Opening Ceremony Inside Out Trench Dress $575; at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-shoulder everything is still going strong into 2017—and we can see why: Just about every pair of shoulders is sexy, so show 'em off!
Topshop Stripe Frill Bardot Dress, $70; at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Off-the-Shoulder
Photo:
Reformation
Off-the-Shoulder
Photo:
Rebecca Vallance
Off The Shoulder
Uterque White Dress, $118; at Uterque
Photo:
Uterque
Off-the-Shoulder
Photo:
Rebecca Taylor
Florals
Not groundbreaking, blah blah blah—but this season’s newest floral motif isn’t made with sunflowers or roses. Instead, designers went the tropical route, focusing on succulent-inspired patterns and scattered blooms on mini and maxi dresses alike.
Fleur Du Mal Full Sweep Dress, $545; at Farfetch
Photo:
Fleur Du Mal
Floral
Photo:
Fame and Partners
Floral
Mango Off-the-Shoulders Linen Dress, $59.99; at Mango
Photo:
Mango
Florals
Shoe Me Your Mumu Katy Halter Dress, $136; at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve
Sleeve Detailing
You didn’t expect shirts to keep all the fun to themselves, right? Instead of layers of thick ruffles though, look for dresses with a subtle sleeve detail, like a Blouson sleeve or a shirting cuff.
Nanushka Myla Dress in Blue, $306; at Nanuska
Photo:
Nanushka
Sleeve Detailing
Le Fou Wilfred Lessines Dress, $128; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Sleeve Detailing
Photo:
Club Monaco
Sleeve Detailing
Loup Denim Alicia Dress, $165; at Loup
Photo:
Loup
Sleeve Detailing
Zara Striped Dress with Frilled Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Shirt Dresses
We’re just going to say it: A good shirt dress never goes out of style—and a light blue version is universally flattering. Try a poplin iteration for the most modern vibe, or look for a twisted-waist for a truly blogger-inspired look.
English Factory Button Down Off Shoulder Dress, $76; at Shopbop
Photo:
English Factory
Shirt Dresses
Rouje Rafael Dress, $155; at Rouje
Photo:
Rouje
Shirt Dresses
Everlane The Striped Shirt Dress, $78; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
Shirt Dresses
La Ligne Fluid Line Dress, $400; at La Linge
Photo:
La Linge
Shirt Dresses
Acler Rowe Shirt Dress, $248; at Revolve
Photo:
Acler
Sheer
We know, we know: Sheer isn’t exactly work-appropriate, but hear us out! Style the truly see-through options with a slip underneath for the office, or throw a sheer dress atop a regular jeans-and-tee outfit for play.
Pixie Market Taupe Two-Piece Organza Dress, $128; at Pixie Market
Photo:
Pixie Market
Sheer
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Sheer
Maison Margiela Transparent Dress $3,390; at Need Supply
Photo:
Maison Margiela
Sheer
Topshop Dobby Lace Skater Dress; $70; at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Sheer
H&M Mesh Dress with Bodysuit, $17.99; at H&M
Photo:
H&M