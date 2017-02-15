6 Unexpected Ways to Make Spring’s Best Accessories the Star of Your Outfit

While we don’t always subscribe to that old adage about taking one accessory off before leaving the house, there is some logic to the idea that the right bag, shoe, or piece of jewelry can make a look shine all on its own. And for spring (yes, despite the windchill, we are almost there) the extra bits and baubles we add to an outfit to make it our own are in many cases more exciting than the clothes.

Some of the best pieces of the season aren’t what you’d expect—rather than four-figure ankle boots or handbags with painfully-long waiting lists, they’re fresh takes on underrated accessories, like hair ties that go way beyond your basic black Goody, or chain belts that elevate polished trousers and distressed denim alike. Sometimes it’s the styling that makes the pieces really shine, as in the case of double-layered socks (an Instagram-worthy alternative to the fishnets you’ve been seeing everywhere) or a cuff worn over a statement sleeve for some strategically-placed sparkle.

Below, see six looks that prove that it’s all in the details for spring, and start planning your warm-weather outfits—and Instas—accordingly.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Lore Varga with Marilyn

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Green of Hair Rules

Styling: Hilary George-Parkin and Lauren Caruso