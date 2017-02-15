StyleCaster
6 Unexpected Ways to Make Spring's Best Accessories the Star of Your Outfit

6 Unexpected Ways to Make Spring’s Best Accessories the Star of Your Outfit

6 Unexpected Ways to Make Spring’s Best Accessories the Star of Your Outfit
Photo: Tory Rust/STYLECASTER

While we don’t always subscribe to that old adage about taking one accessory off before leaving the house, there is some logic to the idea that the right bag, shoe, or piece of jewelry can make a look shine all on its own. And for spring (yes, despite the windchill, we are almost there) the extra bits and baubles we add to an outfit to make it our own are in many cases more exciting than the clothes.

Some of the best pieces of the season aren’t what you’d expect—rather than four-figure ankle boots or handbags with painfully-long waiting lists, they’re fresh takes on underrated accessories, like hair ties that go way beyond your basic black Goody, or chain belts that elevate polished trousers and distressed denim alike. Sometimes it’s the styling that makes the pieces really shine, as in the case of double-layered socks (an Instagram-worthy alternative to the fishnets you’ve been seeing everywhere) or a cuff worn over a statement sleeve for some strategically-placed sparkle.

Below, see six looks that prove that it’s all in the details for spring, and start planning your warm-weather outfits—and Instas—accordingly.

Photographer: Tory Rust
Model: Lore Varga with Marilyn
Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci
Hair: Jasmine Green of Hair Rules
Styling: Hilary George-Parkin and Lauren Caruso

Earrings don't have to be OTT to make a statement. For spring, some of the most eye-catching pairs are as elegant as they are abstract. Wear a disc-shaped duo (like these by Leigh Miller) with a double dose of turtlenecks and an artfully undone hair tuck.

Savanaa Crepe Asymmetrical Cut Out Top, $375; at Tibi

Glitter Rib Turtleneck, $45; at & Other Stories

Mother The Flirt Fray Rigid Jeans, $265; at Shopbop

Sterling Silver Ostra Earrings, $290; at Leigh Miller

Miles more sophisticated than your teenage wallet chain of yore, heavy metal belts are like jewelry for your waist—and, worn with the right mix of polished separates, can be totally office approps.

Mock Neck Balloon Sleeve Shirt, $119; at Pixie Market

Belted Trousers, $198; at The Frankie Shop

Vanessa Mooney The Abby Belt, $123; at Shopbop

Jillian Heels, $525; at Tibi

While no one's saying you have to break out of your color comfort zone at the turn of the season, it's as good an excuse as any—especially since peachy-pink, burnt orange, and brown check provide the perfect backdrop for one of Anndra Neen's cool-as-hell (if not exactly discreet) cage bags.

Ahinaa Trench, $590; at Mr. Larkin

Rust Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $112; at Pixie Market

Brown Check Wrap Mini Skirt, $98; at Pixie Market

Orbit Cage Bag, $745; at Anndra Neen

Lulu Mule, $350; at Loeffler Randall

If you have hair past your ears, chances are good you have a hair tie around your wrist right now—but also that it's among the least exciting of your accessories. Not so in the hands of New-York-based brand Lelet, however; its metal-tipped, bungee-inspired ponytail holder adds an unexpected element to a messy bun or low braid.

Dion Lee Loop Back Sleeveless Top, $430; at Shopbop

Edit Boyfriend Pants, $313; at My Theresa

Knots Bungee Pony, $68; at Lelet NY

Uma Loafers, $420; at Dear Frances

In the middle of winter, doubling up on socks can be a matter of necessity. In spring, it's far more likely to be an aesthetic choice, especially when they look as good together as these two pairs do with Dear Frances' perfect periwinkle slides.

The Shin Dress, $112; at Staud

Mohair Turtleneck Cropped Sweater, $168; at 7115 by Szeki

Eva Mules, $430; at Dear Frances

One way to put a personal spin on fashion's recent obsession with all things sleeves? Cinch all that extra fabric at the wrist with a cuff. Try something sleek and architectural with everyday stripes, and one with a bit more heft and sparkle for evening with velvet or silk.

Striped Sleeve Top, $98; at The Frankie Shop

Taryn Trousers, $400; at Solace London

Petropolis Cuff, $190; at Anndra Neen

Yuulia Three-Strapped Heel $329; at Club Monaco

 

