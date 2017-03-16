How to Shop the Top 12 Spring 2017 Trends Right Now

If you follow even a few fashion-centric Instagram accounts (and since you’re reading this, we’re going to guess that you do), your feed has likely been flooded since early February with snaps from runway shows, presentations, and backstage at fashion weeks from New York to Paris. Which may explain any recent unavoidable urges to shop. (No? Just us?) Of course, here’s the rub: almost none of what’s just been shown will be hitting shelves until August at the very soonest.
But think back a little bit to September—yes, back when it was nice and warm out—and remind yourself of all the pieces you coveted from the Spring 2017 runways, whether that was Alexander Wang’s strappy, midriff-baring tops, Tome’s ruffled gingham dresses, or Saint Laurent’s bigger-is-better puff-sleeve lamé dresses. Now you finally have a chance to add them—or, if you’re on a budget, pieces inspired by them—to your wardrobe. Go subtle with sporty separates or suddenly-cool-again khaki, or take a risk with larger-than-life ruffles or ’80s-style shoulder pads—whatever trend you’re itching to try this season, we’ve tracked down where to buy the best pieces right now.
In the gallery, take a look back at the top 12 trends of spring 2017—and shop them all today.
’80s
Saint Laurent
’80s
Zara Oversized Checked Jacket, $169; at Zara
Zara
’80s
MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt, $1,400; at Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
’80s
Topshop Maggie Cropped Leather Jacket, $360; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
’80s
Isabel Marant Lavern Dress, $672; at Farfetch
Farfetch
Bra Tops
Altuzarra
Bra Tops
ASOS Gingham Cropped Cotton One Shoulder Bralette, $55; at ASOS
ASOS
Bra Tops
Rosie Assoulin Carmen Miranda Crochet Cropped Top, $1,295; at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion
Bra Tops
Sincerely, Tommy
Bra Tops
Zara Frilled Bralette Top, $15.90; at Zara
Zara
Garden Party
Need Supply Co.
Garden Party
H&M+ Patterned Dress, $29.99; at H&M
H&M
Garden Party
Saks Potts Multi Silk Radish Floral Wrap Skirt, $480; at Avenue 32
Avenue 32
Garden Party
Tanya Taylor Textured Silk Abstract Floral Amylia Dress, $595; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Cool Khaki
Dion Lee
Cool Khaki
Ganni Phillips Ruffle Jumpsuit, $240; at Intermix
Intermix
Cool Khaki
Madewell Khaki Trench Dress, $138; at Madewell
Madewell
Cool Khaki
MSGM Ruffle Skirt, $415; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Cool Khaki
Pixie Market Smocked Waist Ruffle Khaki Dress, $105; at Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Cool Khaki
Sea NY Chino Lace Back Windbreaker Jacket, $950; at Avenue 32
Photo:
Avenue 32
One-Sleeve Wonder
Isabel Marant
One-Sleeve Wonder
Monse The Shoulder Asymmetric Sleeve Silk Top, $1090; at Lane Crawford
Lane Crawford
One-Sleeve Wonder
Diane Von Furstenberg
One-Sleeve Wonder
Elizabeth and James Amanda One-Shoulder Ribbed Stretch Top, $295; at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus
One-Sleeve Wonder
MLM Asymmetrical Knit, $139; at MLM
MLM
Updated Oxfords
Monse
Updated Oxfords
Self Portrait Ruffled Striped Cotton-Poplin Top, $410; at Moda Operandi
Moda Operandi
Updated Oxfords
Just One Answer
Updated Oxfords
Vetements Stripe Cotton Shirt, $1,030; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Updated Oxfords
Storets Shada Ribbon Shirt, $74; at Storets
Storets
Pink
Apiece Apart Cropped Crinkle-Cotton Wide-Leg Pants, $295; at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Pink
Wilfred Halluin Blouse, $98; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Pink
Madewell Pink Coverall Jumpsuit, $148; at Madewell
Madewell
Pink
Lane Crawford
Rufflemania
Need Supply Co.
Rufflemania
Creatures of Comfort
Rufflemania
Maje Wraparound Skirt with Frills, $240; at Maje
Maje
Rufflemania
Rachel Comey
Rufflemania
Pixie Market Double Ruffled Sleeve Shirt, $95; at Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Exaggerated Shoulders
Jil Sander
Exaggerated Shoulders
Matches Fashion
Exaggerated Shoulders
Loéil Kahlo Top, $113; at Loéil
Loéil
Exaggerated Shoulders
Mango Linen-Blend Midi Dress, $99.99; at Mango
Mango
Exaggerated Shoulders
Style Mafia
Sporting Life
Off-White
Sporting Life
The Constant Astad Pant, $98; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Sporting Life
DKNY Pure Cap Sleeve Shirt with Draw Cords, $258; at DKNY
DKNY
Sporting Life
H&M Pleated Skirt, $29.99; at H&M
H&M
Sporting Life
Tory Sport Chevron Golf Jacket, $175; at Tory Sport
Tory Sport
All Tied Up
Alexander Wang
All Tied Up
ASOS Denim Oversize Shirt with Tie Detail Back, $53; at ASOS
ASOS
All Tied Up
Milly Cotton Stretch Dress, $475; at Milly
Milly
All Tied Up
The Fashion Club
All Tied Up
W Concept Among A Tie Wrap Mini Skirt, $78; at W Concept
W Concept
All Tied Up
Alexander Wang Bikini Wrap Top with Extra-Long Ties, $325; at Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang
Yellow
Salvatore Ferragamo
Yellow
Barneys New York
Yellow
Lacausa Factory Dress, $167; at Lacausa
Lacausa
Yellow
Mango Zipped Biker Jacket, $99.99; at Mango
Mango
Yellow
Rachel Rachel Roy Mae Blouse, $89.99; at Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy