How to Shop the Top 12 Spring 2017 Trends Right Now

If you follow even a few fashion-centric Instagram accounts (and since you’re reading this, we’re going to guess that you do), your feed has likely been flooded since early February with snaps from runway shows, presentations, and backstage at fashion weeks from New York to Paris. Which may explain any recent unavoidable urges to shop. (No? Just us?) Of course, here’s the rub: almost none of what’s just been shown will be hitting shelves until August at the very soonest.

But think back a little bit to September—yes, back when it was nice and warm out—and remind yourself of all the pieces you coveted from the Spring 2017 runways, whether that was Alexander Wang’s strappy, midriff-baring tops, Tome’s ruffled gingham dresses, or Saint Laurent’s bigger-is-better puff-sleeve lamé dresses. Now you finally have a chance to add them—or, if you’re on a budget, pieces inspired by them—to your wardrobe. Go subtle with sporty separates or suddenly-cool-again khaki, or take a risk with larger-than-life ruffles or ’80s-style shoulder pads—whatever trend you’re itching to try this season, we’ve tracked down where to buy the best pieces right now.

In the gallery, take a look back at the top 12 trends of spring 2017—and shop them all today.