The Best Slides Under $100 to Wear All Summer Long

We’ll say it: There’s absolutely nothing groundbreaking about slides. Technically speaking, they’re about two steps up from those rubber thong sandals Old Navy somehow got us *so* excited about in 2002. But for some reason—probably that they’re comfortable as hell, and also that you can’t really look effortless jaunting down the beach with a pair of moto boots in hand—slides have become the summer shoe du jour. Besides, throwing ‘em on with a sundress or a a pair of breezy culottes when it’s hot as hell out feels just as good as wearing

But before you drop real cash on a pair that you’ll probably wear into the ground, know this: Because the silhouette is so simple, there really isn’t much of a difference between a cheap pair and a luxury slide. With that in mind, we rounded up 17 pairs of the best under-$100 slides on the market. And no, they’re not all from Forever21…