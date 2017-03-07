50 Amazing Shoes from the Fall 2017 Runways

Fashion Month comes to end today with the final shows in Paris closing the Fall 2017 season. Throughout the month we’ve seen trends including fringe, metallic, and shearling, dozens of aspirational street style looks, and runway pieces punctuated with both bold and delicate accessories. Considering the thousands of images we’ve clicked through at this juncture documenting shows, parties, and backstage happenings, we could easily be tired of it all.

Surprise!—we’re not!

In the spirit of never tiring of runway inspiration, our attention is currently tuned to the best shoes of Fashion Month. On the returning trend front there was velvet footwear at Anna Sui and Alice & Olivia, and classic pointed-toe pumps at J. Crew and Oscar de la Renta. Altuzarra and Dolce & Gabbana updated combat and Mary Jane styles, respectively, with Marc Jacobs and Saint Laurent recalling the ’80s with slouchy boots.

Consider the slideshow ahead your comprehensive preview of the shoe trends that’ll be dominating come fall—and likely inspiring many many copycats.