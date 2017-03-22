The 10 Best Road Trips in America

There’s nothing better than the open road—and the best road trips almost always happen when there’s a warm breeze ruffling your hair.

Spring is in the air and summer’s right around the corner, making it the perfect time to start planning that road trip you’ve always dreamed of. Envision yourself—top down, smile on your face, taking in the California coast line or the Sedona mountains. It’s pretty much the definition of freedom.

From the Big Ben scenic byway in Florida to the Hudson River Valley, we’ve scoured the country for the best road trips, and the ideal itineraries that go with them.

Have a favorite American road trip? Share your pick in the comments below!

Originally published September 2014. Updated March 2017.