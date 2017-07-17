Whether you’re a romantic or a cynic, let’s admit it, Rihanna has spoken to your soul at some point. From the time she pretty much declared, ‘F—k love!‘ to thousands of her audience members to when she got candid about her sex drought with Ellen DeGeneres, the 29-year-old has never been shy to get into the nitty-gritty of her relationships—both the ugly and pretty sides.
When it comes to love *love* and ~heartbreak~, Rih’s the older sister we never had. You can trust her to keep it 300 percent with you, and that’s why she’s our no. 1 source for all relationship wisdom. You can get enlightened too: Click through for the 12 times Rihanna gave the best relationship advice you’ve ever heard.
"I'm open to love. But guys should have to earn it. Because the minute they get it, they want something else." — Cosmopolitan U.K., 2011
"To me, sex is power. It's empowering when you do it because you want to do it." — ELLE, 2012
"I'm waiting for the man who's ballsy enough to deal with me. I'm going to wait though. You always find the wrong shit when you go looking." — Vogue, 2012
"When you're not with the person you want to be intimate with, a picture is the next best thing. Well, Skype is safer. But a picture lasts a long time. When you're alone, and those horny moments come up, pictures can be very handy." — Rolling Stone, 2011
"I could give a phuck about the foreplay … I want it now." — Twitter, 2013
"Seriously, all I want is a guy to take me out and make me laugh for a good hour and take my ass back home. He doesn't even have to come up. All I want is a conversation for an hour." — Vogue, 2012
"I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive. Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. That's sexy to me." — Rolling Stone, 2011
"Love makes you go places you probably wouldn't ever go, had it not been for love, but I think everybody still has their limits." — GQ, 2012
"You don’t want to live your life and then meet someone. You want to share your life with someone. That’s what I’m missing right now.” — "The Jonathan Ross Show," 2012
"There are people in the world who will love you and people in the world who will hurt you, and there are people in the world who will do both." — GQ, 2009
