25 Classic Recipes That Everyone Should Know How to Make

25 Classic Recipes That Everyone Should Know How to Make

Some people take food very seriously, whether they’re cooking or eating it, and I happen to be one of them (more on the eating than cooking side, though). And it’s not just the quality, process, and taste that matters: Many believe—half-seriously, I assume—that certain recipes have life-altering powers, from Glamour’s famed “Engagement Chicken” to Refinery29’s recent “Come Fuck Me Penne a la Vodka.” Silly cooking lore aside, I do think there are some recipes that everyone should know (or try to learn) how to make.

MORE: 26 Cooking Tricks to Steal from Pro Chefs

All the recipes you’ll find ahead are classics, from a healthy omelet and comforting chicken noodle soup to steak skewers and a perfect chocolate cake. Whether you’re hosting a dinner, planning a date night in, or just seeking reprieve from takeout, these 25 breakfasts, appetizers, entrées, and dessert dishes will never go out of style.

Originally published August 2016. Updated September 2017.

Blueberry Pancakes

Baker by Nature

Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelet with Spinach and Avocado

Cooking and Beer

Caprese Avocado Toast

Two Peas and Their Pod

The Best French Toast

Just So Tasty

Gouda, Onion, and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Olivia's Cuisine

Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

Cooking Classy

Smoky Chipotle Cheddar Burgers

Half Baked Harvest

Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Basil

Apron and Sneakers

Green Beans with Goat Cheese, Shallots, and Walnuts

The Suburban Soapbox

One Sheet Pan Rosemary Chicken with Potatoes

Little Spice Jar

Fresh Tomato Basil Pasta with Lemon

The Garden Grazer

Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry

Diethood

Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Broma Bakery

Drunken Chicken Marsala with Tomatoes

Pinch of Yum

Garlic Lemon Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Cooking Classy

Balsamic Glazed Rosemary Steak Skewers

Homemade Interest

Asparagus Lemon Risotto

Garlic Matters

Teriyaki Salmon

Natasha's Kitchen

Sautéed Kale and Quinoa Skillet

Eat Yourself Skinny

Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Parmesan and Cilantro

Savoring the Thyme

Easy Shrimp Scampi

Innocent Delight

Roasted Carrots with Honey, Rosemary, and Thyme

Creative Culinary

Chicken Noodle Soup

Cooking Classy

Chocolate Layer Cake

Rincon Cocina

Berry Crumble Cobbler

Girl Gone Gourmet

