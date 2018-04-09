Weather The Storm in Style With These Wildly Chic Raincoats

There’s nothing worse than waking up to pouring rain and realizing your perfectly planned #ootd is no longer wearable. With spring finally here and countless April showers on the way, you may have more mornings like this on the horizon. But this year, rainy days don’t have to put a damper on your look.

Sleek raincoats are having a major fashion moment, after appearing on the spring 2018 runways of Christian Dior, Valentino, and Chanel. And it’s not just high-end designers producing fashionable yet functional outerwear—plenty of affordable brands are selling them too.

Whether you’re seeking a classic trench, sporty anorak or glossy Macintosh, brighten up even the dreariest of days by shopping these 21 super-stylish waterproof coats. With options this chic, you may actually find yourself wishing for rain.