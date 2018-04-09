StyleCaster
Weather The Storm in Style With These Wildly Chic Raincoats

Weather The Storm in Style With These Wildly Chic Raincoats

Rebecca Carhart
by
STYLECASTER | Spring Raincoats
Photo: Getty Images

There’s nothing worse than waking up to pouring rain and realizing your perfectly planned #ootd is no longer wearable. With spring finally here and countless April showers on the way, you may have more mornings like this on the horizon. But this year, rainy days don’t have to put a damper on your look.

Sleek raincoats are having a major fashion moment, after appearing on the spring 2018 runways of Christian Dior, Valentino, and Chanel. And it’s not just high-end designers producing fashionable yet functional outerwear—plenty of affordable brands are selling them too.

Whether you’re seeking a classic trench, sporty anorak or glossy Macintosh, brighten up even the dreariest of days by shopping these 21 super-stylish waterproof coats. With options this chic, you may actually find yourself wishing for rain.

1 of 21
Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Pretty In Pink | Proenza Schouler Raincoat
Pretty in Pink

Proenza Schouler PSWL Raincoat, $250 at Nordstrom

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Pop of Color | Rossignol Trench
Pop of Color

Rossignol Trench, $430 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Sporty Spice | Bershka Raincoat
Sporty Spice

Anorak, $49.90 at Bershka

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Cool Neutrals | Oak + Fort Raincoat
Cool Neutrals

Raincoat, $98 at Oak + Fort

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | High Shine Coat | Alexa Chung Raincoat
High Shine Coat

Raincoat, $570 at Alexa Chung

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Neon Vibes | Vetements Raincoat
Neon Vibes

Vetements Raincoat, $790 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Transparency is Key | Zara Raincoat
Transparency is Key

Raincoat, $49.90 at Zara

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Stylish Streetwear | Dsquared Raincoat
Stylish Streetwear

Dsquared Raincoat, $535 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Colorblock Cuteness | Hershel Raincoat
Colorblock Cuteness

Parka, $99.99 at Herschel

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Updated Classics | Burberry Trench
Updated Classics

Burberry Trench, $2,180 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Lady in Red | Hunter Raincoat
Lady in Red

Raincoat, $195 at Hunter

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Floral Fashions | Boohoo Mackintosh
Floral Fashions

Mackintosh, $20 at Boohoo

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Retro Chic | Isabel Marant Étoile Anorak
Retro Chic

Isabel Marant Étoile Anorak, $490 at Moda Operandi

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Back to Basics | Sandro Trench
Back to Basics

Trench, $745 at Sandro

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Got the Blues | Marni Raincoat
Got the Blues

Marni Raincoat, $990 at 24 Sevres

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Pretty Pastels | Tory Sport Anorak
Pretty Pastels

Anorak, $178 at Tory Sport

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Cute and Cropped | Tommy x Gigi Anorak
Cute and Cropped

Tommy x Gigi Anorak, $336 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Chic Prints | London Fog Trench
Chic Prints

Trench, $99.99 at London Fog

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Childhood Throwback | Topshop Mackintosh
Childhood Throwback

Mackintosh, $95 at Topshop

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Sleek and Chic | Everlane Trench
Sleek and Chic

Trench, $138 at Everlane

Stylecaster | Weather The Storm in Style With These Insanely Chic Raincoats | Glossy Topper | Lands End Raincoat
Glossy Topper

Raincoat, $129 at Lands End

