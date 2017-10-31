22 Sleek Puffer Jackets to Keep You Toasty This Winter

How big of a bummer is it when you plan out a cute outfit and then are forced to cover it up with a coat? Yeah, it sucks—but is a necessary evil during the frigid months. The good news is that there are more cool, modern winter coats out there now than ever before—especially puffer s, which in the past have tended to make you look like you’re walking around in a sleeping bag or pillow. No more, though.

Retailers from Free People to Zara are releasing warm and cozy puffer jackets that will not only keep you warm AF, but actually look good at the same time. Click through the slideshow ahead for 22 pieces that’ll prove it.