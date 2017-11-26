31 of Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them

Shopping in general can be challenging (IRL, there’s dressing rooms and bad lighting; and online, trying to suss out which item will be most flattering isn’t easy) but when you can’t find your size, it’s 10 times worse.

Over the last several years, many clothing stores have changed their sizing standards, often offering “vanity sizes” that mean you might fit into a smaller number than you’re used to. The result: Now you can easily be five different sizes at five different stores.

To top it all off, the options for curvy to plus-size women are still seriously limited. A majority of straight size clothing stores only carry options up to XL or 12/14, and speciality stores with a wider size range charge a steep price for their items. What good does that do for a large portion of the consumer population?

That’s why we did some digging and collected 31 awesome brands that cater to every woman and all kinds of body types. We selected a handful of brands that carry straight through plus sizing (like Old Navy, Modcloth, White House Black Market, Gap, and ASOS), as well as brands that are more tailored toward curvy women, (Eloquii, City Chic, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, and more). In addition to these stores, some brands—like Banana Republic, J.Crew, Loft and Kate Spade—carry up to sizes 16 or 18 online.

