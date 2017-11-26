StyleCaster
31 of Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them

StyleCaster

31 of Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them

STYLECASTER | Best Plus Size Brands to Shop Now
Photo: Getty Images

Shopping in general can be challenging (IRL, there’s dressing rooms and bad lighting; and online, trying to suss out which item will be most flattering isn’t easy) but when you can’t find your size, it’s 10 times worse.

Over the last several years, many clothing stores have changed their sizing standards, often offering “vanity sizes” that mean you might fit into a smaller number than you’re used to. The result: Now you can easily be five different sizes at five different stores.

To top it all off, the options for curvy to plus-size women are still seriously limited. A majority of straight size clothing stores only carry options up to XL or 12/14, and speciality stores with a wider size range charge a steep price for their items. What good does that do for a large portion of the consumer population?

That’s why we did some digging and collected 31 awesome brands that cater to every woman and all kinds of body types. We selected a handful of brands that carry straight through plus sizing (like Old Navy, Modcloth, White House Black Market, Gap, and ASOS), as well as brands that are more tailored toward curvy women, (Eloquii, City Chic, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, and more). In addition to these stores, some brands—like Banana Republic, J.Crew, Loft and Kate Spade—carry up to sizes 16 or 18 online.

Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite 31 curvy, chic, and affordable brands. Is there a site or designer who you love shopping and we missed? Let us know in the comments!

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Eloquii

Jumpsuit, $119.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Eloquii

Dress, $139.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Lane Bryant

Dress, $99.95; at Lane Bryant

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Lane Bryant

Skirt, $69.95; at Lane Bryant

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
ModCloth

Jumpsuit, $99.99; at ModCloth

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
ModCloth

Dress, $99.99; at ModCloth

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Dressbarn

Skirt, $44; at Dressbarn

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Dressbarn

Dress, $49; at Dressbarn

Gap
Gap

Cardigan, $99; at Gap

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Violeta by Mango

Dress, $79.99; at Mango

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Violeta by Mango

Trouser, $99.99; at Mango

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Torrid

Jacket, $88.90; at Torrid

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Torrid

Wrap, $48.90; at Torrid

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Simply Be

Jacket, $157.50; at Simply Be

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Simply Be

Dress, $79.99; at Simply Be

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
White House Black Market

Dress, $200; at White House Black Market

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
White House Black Market

Blouse, $110; at White House Black Market

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Adrianna Papell

Dress, $139; at Adrianna Papell

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Just My Size

Dress, $40; at Just My Size

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Rachel Roy

Pants, $85; at Rachel Roy

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Catherine's

Ruana, at $59; at Catherine's

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Full Beauty

Coat, $71.99 (was $119.99); at Full Beauty

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Kiyonna

Top, $79; at Kiyonna

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Talbots

Sweater, $99; at Talbots

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Talbots

Peacoat, $319; at Talbots

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
IGIGI

Dress, $158; at IGIGI

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Old Navy

Sweater, $46.99; at Old Navy

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Old Navy

Dress, $23.50 (was $46.99); at Old Navy

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
City Chic

Coat, $169; at City Chic

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
City Chic

Shirt, $89; at City Chic

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
ASOS

Leather Jacket, $103; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
ASOS

Dress, $40; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Navabi

Dress, $159.99; at Navabi

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Forever 21

Cheetah Kimono, $35; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Forever 21

Camo Joggers, $28; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Warp + Weft

Jeans, $98; at Warp + Weft

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Ava & Viv by Target

Top, $19.58 (was $27.99); at Ava & Viv by Target

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
A New Day by Target

Coat, $39.99; at A New Day by Target

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Who What Wear by Target

Shirt, $20.98 (was $29.99); at Who What Wear by Target

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Addition Elle

Jumpsuit, $150; at Addition Elle

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Addition Elle

Addition Elle leggings, $78; at Addition Elle

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Elvi

Kimono, $49.04; at Elvi

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Elvi

Skirt, $49.04; at Elvi

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Pullover, $89; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Dress, $129; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
GS Love

3-Piece Set, $38.99; at GS Love

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Plus Bklyn

Coat, $169; at Plus Bklyn

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
S.W.A.K

Dress, $59.90; at SWAK

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Zelie For She

Dress, $79 (was $109); at Zelie For She

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them
Premme

Dress, $119; at Premme

Premme
Premme

Babes Tee, $35; at Premme

