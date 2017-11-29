StyleCaster
35 Platform Shoes to (Literally and Figuratively) Elevate Your Shoe Game

by
Platforms, flatforms, chunky heels—whatever you want to call them, they’re making a major comeback in the shoe world. We saw wedges dominate the scene in the early ’10s, but we’re thoroughly ready for the newest platform incarnations. They’re more stable and comfortable than heels or wedges, can be dressed up or down, and have some serious attitude.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

Among the many platforms we’re currently crushing on: a pair of metallic mid-calf boots (check them out in the gallery ahead) that we believe have earned the right to get regular wear this season. Who needs a snoozy snow boot when you can trudge through the slush in these silver stunners?

So, whether you’re looking for a new office oxford, a going-out gogo boot, or a “casual” weekend sneak, we’ve got you covered. Click through the slideshow to see 35 platforms that will make you crave a few extra inches of sole immediately.

Winter White
Photo: Getty Images
Paisley & Platforms
Photo: Getty Images
Power Platform

Vetements boots, $811 (was $1,725); at SSENSE

Pop of Red
Photo: Getty Images
The Denim Platform
Photo: Getty Images
Stud Factor

Loafer, $1,250; at Gucci

Rebel Kicks
Photo: Getty Images
Color Blocking
Photo: Getty Images
Shearling Mules

Mules, $454 (was $905); at Chloé

Pumped Up Kicks
Photo: Getty Images
Golden Ticket

Marc Jacobs sneakers, $191.40 (was $319); at Forzieri

Starred Out
Photo: Getty IMage
Metallic Mistress

Sneaker, $695; at Stella McCartney

Casual Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Pink Platforms

Flamingos boots, $300 (was $435); at SSENSE

Hot Pants and Platforms
Photo: Getty Images
Leather Loafers

Tod's loafers, $765; at My Theresa

Peep Toe
Photo: Getty Images
Palm Platforms

Heels, $21 (was $51); at Missguided

Something Blue
Photo: Getty Images
Silver Sensation

Saint Laurent boots, $657 (was $1,195); at SSENSE

Black Out Boots
Photo: Getty Images
Happy Platforms

Joshua Sanders platform, $357 (was $594); at Farfetch

Striped Sneaks
Photo: Getty Images
Seriously Studded

Heels, $32 (was $64); at ASOS

The Business Loafer
Photo: Getty Images
Pintom Platforms

Robert Clergerie shoes, $440 (was $550); at Farfetch

Red, White & Blue
Photo: Getty Images
Lace Up Platforms

Kendall + Kylie boots, $310; at Farfetch

The Mary Janes
Photo: Getty Images
Baroque Platforms

Boots, $24.50 (was $49); at Boohoo

Blush Crush
Photo: Getty Images
Shearling Slip-ons

Platform, $450; at Taryn Rose

Casual Platforms
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Platforms

MSGM boots, $567 (was $915); at SSENSE

