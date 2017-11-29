35 Platform Shoes to (Literally and Figuratively) Elevate Your Shoe Game

Platforms, flatforms, chunky heels—whatever you want to call them, they’re making a major comeback in the shoe world. We saw wedges dominate the scene in the early ’10s, but we’re thoroughly ready for the newest platform incarnations. They’re more stable and comfortable than heels or wedges, can be dressed up or down, and have some serious attitude.
Among the many platforms we’re currently crushing on: a pair of metallic mid-calf boots (check them out in the gallery ahead) that we believe have earned the right to get regular wear this season. Who needs a snoozy snow boot when you can trudge through the slush in these silver stunners?
So, whether you’re looking for a new office oxford, a going-out gogo boot, or a “casual” weekend sneak, we’ve got you covered. Click through the slideshow to see 35 platforms that will make you crave a few extra inches of sole immediately.
Winter White
Paisley & Platforms
Power Platform
Vetements boots, $811 (was $1,725); at SSENSE
Pop of Red
The Denim Platform
Rebel Kicks
Color Blocking
Shearling Mules
Mules, $454 (was $905); at Chloé
Pumped Up Kicks
Golden Ticket
Marc Jacobs sneakers, $191.40 (was $319); at Forzieri
Starred Out
Casual Prints
Pink Platforms
Flamingos boots, $300 (was $435); at SSENSE
Hot Pants and Platforms
Peep Toe
Something Blue
Silver Sensation
Saint Laurent boots, $657 (was $1,195); at SSENSE
Black Out Boots
Happy Platforms
Joshua Sanders platform, $357 (was $594); at Farfetch
Striped Sneaks
Seriously Studded
Heels, $32 (was $64); at ASOS
The Business Loafer
Pintom Platforms
Robert Clergerie shoes, $440 (was $550); at Farfetch
Red, White & Blue
Lace Up Platforms
Kendall + Kylie boots, $310; at Farfetch
The Mary Janes
Baroque Platforms
Boots, $24.50 (was $49); at Boohoo
Blush Crush
Casual Platforms
Floral Platforms
MSGM boots, $567 (was $915); at SSENSE