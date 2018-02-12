StyleCaster
15 Simple DIY Hacks That Will Totally Elevate Your Home

I’ll be the first to admit that the phrase do it yourself doesn’t really do it for me. I like other kinds of projects—mastering a challenging risotto dish, feng shui-ing my furniture to make my tiny apartment appear larger, consigning my clothes and reorganizing my dresser à la Marie Kondo, etc.

There’s just something intimidating (and not all that appealing, to me) about undertakings that require me to literally make my own furniture and home decor. Add to that the fact that the finished version of so many DIY crafts look like just that—crafts—and the appeal of building my own bench or wine rack has always been generally zilch.

Then again, I’ve also never seen DIY home decor that looks simple, sleek, and modern like the 15 projects ahead. Each one promises to be gorgeous, easy, and affordable, which explains why they’re also huge hits on Pinterest. Ahead, get inspired to deck out your own space with these shockingly pretty, professional-looking home hacks.

A version of this article originally appeared in August 2016.

1 of 15

Quick DIY Wood Slice Coffee Table

A Pair and a Spare

DIY Leather Magazine Holder

Burakatron

DIY Hanging Shelf

Why Don't You Make Me

DIY Black Pipe Coffee Bar Station

Live Simply

DIY Wine Rack

Cambria Wines Blog

DIY Reclaimed Wooden Buffet

Place of My Taste

DIY Necklace Holder

Fashion Lush

DIY Copper iPad Holder

A Bubbly Life

DIY Hairpin Leg Bench

A Pair and a Spare

Rast Ikea Hack

Hawthorne and Main

DIY Hexagon Ring Dishes

Homey Oh My

DIY Acrylic Wall Calendar

The House of Wood

DIY Rustic Blanket Ladder

Little Glass Jar

DIY Beachcomber's Towel Rack

Sustain My Craft Habit

DIY Built-in Bookcase

Saffron Avenue

