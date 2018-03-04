The Best-Dressed Celebrities from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

The highlight of awards season is finally here: the Oscars. Every awards show, press junket, and Hollywood hobnobbing event of the last year has led to this point, when actors, directors, writers, and dozens of other industry shakers and makers—from seasoned veterans like Meryl Streep and Daniel Day Lewis to awards show newbies like Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie—compete for one coveted prize: an Academy Award.

And though, like all awards shows, we’re super-excited to find out who takes home the gold, we’re just as psyched to see what our favorite stars are wearing on the red carpet. Because let’s be honest: Not everyone can be an Oscar winner, but ruling the red carpet is fair game.

Ahead, we’re rounding up the most fashionable, head-turning looks from the 90th Academy Awards. From romantic, fluffy ballgowns to sleek, shiny dresses, this year has it all.