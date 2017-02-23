StyleCaster
The Best, Buzziest, Most Insane Oscars Dresses of All Time

In case you’ve lost all access to TV, radio, magazines, newspapers, advertisements out in the world, and, of course, the internet, let us remind you: The Academy Awards are happening this Sunday. Come hell or high water (and with the heavy rain and flooding going on in California right now, the latter is not hyperbole), the Oscars are going down. At 8:30 p.m. EST. On ABC.

But before we deep-dive into this year’s red carpet, which will surely be chockablock with incredible dresses, we look to the past to remember the best, brightest, buzziest, most incredible dresses of all time. We’re thinking back to Lupita Nyong’o’s stunning Calvin Klein frock in 2015 (covered in 6,000 actual pearls), or Jennifer Lopez’s insane gown in 2014 (don’t forget the train), or the time Chrissy Teigen showed up majorly pregnant in Marchesa last year. And that’s just in the past three years. Ahead, the 21 dresses that blew our minds, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic slip dress in 1996 through present day.

