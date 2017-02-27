25 One-Shoulder Tops to Shop for Spring

One-shoulder tops had an impressive run in the early aughts, garnering the same popularity as low-rise flares, trucker hats, and pastel-tinted sunglasses. For a time they were among the most visible “going out tops”—a Saturday night staple found in closets everywhere. Eventually, many of us shelved our asymmetrical pieces as the trend started to fade, but based on the looks we see emerging for spring, it’s time for a resurrection.
Zara, Rachel Comey, Tibi, and others all count one-shoulder tops among their current offerings, with styles ranging from dramatic ruffled designs to simple T-shirt like pieces. Our favorites include a poplin MSGM number and an A.L.C. crop top. Shop them—and the other best one-shoulder tops—ahead.
Zara Off-The-Shoulder Top, $39.50; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Mango Lace Assymetric Top, $59.99; at Mango
Photo:
Mango
Storets Julia One-Shoulder Blouse, $65; at Storets
Photo:
Storets
A.L.C. Georgia One-Shoulder Crop Top, $89 (was $255); at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
A.L.C.
Sincerely Jules Everly One-Shoulder Cotton Top, $98; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Pixie Market Green Gingham Ruffled One-Shoulder Top, $52; at Pixie Market
Photo:
Pixie Market
H&M Cotton Blouse, $39.99; at H&M
Photo:
H&M
Free People Anabelle Asymmetrical Top, $78; at Free People
Photo:
Free People
Tibi Stretch Faille Sculpted One-Shoulder Top, $375; at Tibi
Photo:
Tibi
Rosie HW x Paige Collection Emanuelle Top in Light Wash Blue, $198; at Paige
Photo:
Paige
Artizia Iesha T-Shirt, $40; at Artizia
Photo:
Artizia
Milly Cotton & Silk One-Shoulder Striped Top, $295; at Spring
Photo:
Milly
Helmut Lang One-Shoulder Leather Top, $495; at Intermix
Photo:
Helmut Lang
MSGM One-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Blend Poplin Top, $141.75; at The Outnet
Photo:
MSGM
Studio One-Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit, $71.91; at Eloquii
Photo:
Studio One
Forever 21 French Terry One-Shoulder Top, $19.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Misguided Black One-Shoulder Ruffle Bralette, $10; at Misguided
Photo:
Misguided
Johanna Ortiz Dama Danzante One-Shoulder Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Top, $850; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Johanna Ortiz
Weekday Press Pack One-Shoulder Top with Buckle, $63.50; at ASOS
Photo:
Weekday