11 of the Best Runway Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2018

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent this week glued to the screen of your laptop, fawning over all the stunning looks pouring out of Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week. Haute couture week, which began Sunday, July 1 and closed today, July 5, featured couture collections from Givenchy, Christian Dior, Chanel, and more—and we’ve kept up with every single incredible look that made its way down the runway this week.
(Odds are, you’re not exactly like us. And by that I mean, you probably lived an actual life this week instead of hitting the refresh button over and over again. But, you know, priorities.)
Since we understand how tedious sifting through countless runway shows can be (well, for most people, at least), we went ahead and pulled out some highlights from Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week, all of which you can find in the below slideshow. Our highlight reel features a range of designers—everyone from the famed and talented Karl Lagerfeld to Russian up-and-comer Ulyana Sergeenko.
Though you’ll notice some vast differences in the collections we’ve included, you’ll also notice some striking similarities across them, as well. Keep an eye out for pastels and sparkles, both of which were popular motifs on Parisian catwalks this season.
Here, 11 of our favorite looks from Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week. Trust me when I say all 11 are worth drooling over—and probably worth mentioning at your next garden party/soirée/cocktail hour.
Ulyana Sergeenko
This is the definition of classic—with a millennial twist. Perhaps the gloves are touch screen-friendly?
Photo:
Victor Virgile For Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Fendi Couture
I can only imagine this girl taking a long, slow drag of a cigarette, swirling single-malt whiskey in a crystal glass, whilst lounging on a plush sofa backstage after this show.
Photo:
Victor Boyko For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Chanel
Lagerfeld, you've outdone yourself yet again. We can't wait for next season.
Photo:
Peter White For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Giorgio Armani Prive
I want to wear this into the office, then call an UberCHOPPER to whisk me away to a luxurious tropical destination. On, like, a Monday.
Photo:
Victor Boyko For WireImage/Getty Images.
Valentino
Wait, so this didn't make an appearance at this year's Met Gala?
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Galia Lahav
Somehow, this is both whimsical and elegant at the same time, and my breath literally caught in my throat when I saw this look. If you think that's dramatic, you don't belong here.
Photo:
Estrop For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Zuhair Murad
In the dreams of haute couture designers/fans everywhere, this is what princesses look like.
Photo:
Victor Virgile For Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Elie Saab
Elie Saab never fails to put a sparkle on the runway, but this season's collection was breathtaking. We want more.
Photo:
Victor Virgile For Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Leave it to Gaultier to create the slickest suit in Paris. Is there an online shopping cart for Fashion Week? If so, put this in mine.
Photo:
Victor Virgile For Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Ziad Nakad
If you've never seen Frozen, use your imagination.
Photo:
Julien de Rosa/Stringer For French Select/Getty Images.
Guo Pei
Florals? For fall/winter? (Actually) groundbreaking.
Photo:
Estrop For Entertainment/Getty Images.