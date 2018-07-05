11 of the Best Runway Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2018

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent this week glued to the screen of your laptop, fawning over all the stunning looks pouring out of Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week. Haute couture week, which began Sunday, July 1 and closed today, July 5, featured couture collections from Givenchy, Christian Dior, Chanel, and more—and we’ve kept up with every single incredible look that made its way down the runway this week.

(Odds are, you’re not exactly like us. And by that I mean, you probably lived an actual life this week instead of hitting the refresh button over and over again. But, you know, priorities.)

Since we understand how tedious sifting through countless runway shows can be (well, for most people, at least), we went ahead and pulled out some highlights from Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week, all of which you can find in the below slideshow. Our highlight reel features a range of designers—everyone from the famed and talented Karl Lagerfeld to Russian up-and-comer Ulyana Sergeenko.

Though you’ll notice some vast differences in the collections we’ve included, you’ll also notice some striking similarities across them, as well. Keep an eye out for pastels and sparkles, both of which were popular motifs on Parisian catwalks this season.

Here, 11 of our favorite looks from Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week. Trust me when I say all 11 are worth drooling over—and probably worth mentioning at your next garden party/soirée/cocktail hour.