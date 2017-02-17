StyleCaster
The Best Pieces to Score from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

by
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve made it over half way through winter (#blessed) and could not be more excited to swap our coats for crop tops. But being the planners that we are (at least when it comes to our wardrobes) we’re making it a point to stock up on some cold-weather pieces now, while we can get them on the cheap.

Enter the Nordstrom Winter sale, a.k.a. the current center of attention at STYLECASTER HQ. Launching today and running through February 26, it features Rag & Bone, Topshop, A.L.C., and more, all discounted up to 40 percent off. You can now get that $238 Equipment shirt for $95.20 and the formerly $79 J.O.A. dress for $47.40.

If you’re one to get overwhelmed by viewing pages and pages of markdowns, fret not: we did that heavy lifting for you. Here are the best pieces to shop from the Nordstrom winter sale.

Rag & Bone Cooper Plaid Shirtdress, $269.98 (was $450); at Nordstrom

Diane von Furstenberg Arisha Nep Stripe Sweater, $148.80 (was $248); at Nordstrom

Joe's Icon Ripped Ankle Skinny Jeans, $119.90 (were $179); at Nordstrom

Marc By Marc Jacobs Soda Tab Pendant Necklace, $62.49 (was $125); at Nordstrom

J.O.A. Midi Sweater Dress, $47.40 (was $79); at Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Courier Nubuck Leather Shoulder Bag, $465.65 (was $695); at Nordstrom

Joe's Marlow Open Side Wool Turtleneck Vest, $150.75 (was $225); at Nordstrom

J.O.A. Faux Shearling Jacket, $86.98 (was $145); at Nordstrom

A.L.C. Ali Metallic Knit Crop Top, $134.98 (was $225); at Nordstrom

Elizabeth and James Andie Mini Leather Satchel, $224.98 (was $375); at Nordstrom

City Chic Miss Mod Button Front Miniskirt, $41.30 (was $59); at Nordstrom

Charles by Charles David Trudy Squared Toe Stretch Bootie, $86.39 (was $128.95); at Nordstrom

BaubleBar Velvet Lariat Choker Necklace, $21.60 (was $36); at Nordstrom

Equipment Leema Tie Neck Silk Blouse, $95.20 (was $238); at Nordstrom

Topshop Metallic Foil Miniskirt, $34.99 (was $75); at Nordstrom

MICHAEL Michael Kors Trina Platform Sandal, $89.96 (was $149.95); at Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Jessa Plaid Crewneck Sweater, $236.98 (was $395); at Nordstrom

Free People Candyland Pullover, $73.50 (was $98); at Nordstrom

7 For All Mankind b(air) A Pocket Flare Jeans, $119.93 (were $179); at Nordstrom

Trina Turk Paisley Faux Fur Coat, $199.90 (was $395); at Nordstrom

Kenneth Cole New York Ingrid Bootie, $127.08 (was $189.95); at Nordstrom

Topshop Velvet Swing Camisole, $29.99 (was $48); at Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Dahlia Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $41.40 (was $69); at Nordstrom

Argento Vivo Drop Earrings, $14.98 (were $30); at Nordstrom

French Connection Three-Quarter Anorak with Removable Bib, $139.90 (was $210); at Nordstrom

3.1 Phillip Lim Mini Quill Leather Bucket Bag, $447.49 (was $895); at Nordstrom

Topshop Hairy Slouch Coat, $119.99 (was $240); at Nordstrom

City Chic Longline Lady Chiffon Maxi Shirtdress, $83.30 (was 119); at Nordstrom

Topshop Sheer Star Plissé Blouse, $39.99 (was $68); at Nordstrom

Rebecca Minkoff MAB Camera Bag, $131.24 (was $175); at Nordstrom

Joe's High/Low Denim Skirt, $117.25 (was $175); at Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Edin Buckle Strap Sandal, $89.96 (was $149.95); at Nordstrom

Burberry Juliette Townhill Double Breasted Peacoat, $776.98 (was $1,295); at Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Fallon Wraparound Tie Flat, $59.90 (was $99.95); at Nordstrom

Joe's Blondie Destroyed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $119.90 (were $179); at Nordstrom

Stuart Weitzman Lowland' Over the Knee Boot, $478.80 (was $798); at Nordstrom

Helmut Lang Three-Quarter Wool & Cashmere Jacket, $477.98 (was $1,195); at Nordstrom

Marc jacobs Medium Madison Patent Leather Crossbody Bag, $248.75 (was $425.00); at Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Stratford' Boot, $119.96 (was $159.95); at Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Emma Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, $53.70 (were $89.50); at Nordstrom

Dean Davidson Octagon Drop Earrings, $92.49 (were $185); at Nordstrom

BP. Varsity Jacket, $35.40 (was $59); at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Edit Bootie, $53.96–$59.90 (was $89.95); at Nordstrom

Phase 3 Grommet Faux Leather Saddle Bag, $38.98 (was $65); at Nordstrom

BLANKNYC Easy Rider Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $59 (was $98); at Nordstrom

