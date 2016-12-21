The 35 Best Celeb Hair and Makeup Looks to Copy on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve always begs the question: To glitter or not to glitter? (That’s Hamlet, right?) And though you may be feeling trepidatious about going heavy-handed on the sparkle this year—or even if you’re already planning to go HAM and shimmer from H to T—it’s always worth a quick peek at what celebrities have done in NYE past, to draw a little inspiration for your makeup look this year.
Same goes for hair. Though you may be inclined to just throw your hair up in a high pony and be done with it—we feel you, by the way—celebs are practically the gold standard for New Year’s hair, thanks to the veritable arsenal of hair gurus and blowout genies at their disposal. So we perused the best shots of celebrities from the past few years to get a good feel for what the stars do come December 31. Click through to have a look at the 35 best celeb beauty looks—and then try giving one of them a spin at home before you go out this NYE.
Zendaya
Photo:
instagram / @zendaya
Kylie Jenner
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Karlie Kloss
Photo:
instagram / @karliekloss
Taylor Swift
Photo:
Getty
Kim Kardashian
Photo:
Getty
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:
@emrata / Instagram
Nicki Minaj
Photo:
instagram / @nickiminaj
Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
@haileybaldwin / Instagram
Carrie Underwood
Photo:
Wenn
Demi Lovato
Photo:
instagram / @ddlovato
Gisele Bündchen
Photo:
instagram / @gisele
Reese Witherspoon
Photo:
instagram / @reesewitherspoon
Selena Gomez
Photo:
Getty
Chrissy Teigen (with John Legend)
Photo:
instagram / @johnlegend
Alexa Chung
Photo:
instagram / @alexachung
Britney Spears
Photo:
instagram / @britneyspears
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:
instagram / @jlo
Chrissy Teigen
Photo:
Getty
Sofía Vergara
Photo:
instagram / @sofiavergara
Laverne Cox
Photo:
instagram / @lavernecox
Larsa Pippen, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Ariana Grande and Frankie James Grande
Photo:
instagram / @frankiejgrande
Lily Aldridge
Photo:
instagram / @lilyaldridge
Debra Messing
Photo:
instagram / @therealdebramessing
Rita Ora, Katy Perry, and Kyle De'volle
Photo:
instagram / @ritaora
Chanel Iman, Selena Gomez, Olivier Rousteing, and Gigi Hadid
Photo:
instagram / @chaneliman
Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor
Photo:
instagram / @atlantabean
Eva Longoria et al
Photo:
@evalongoria / Instagram
Shay Mitchell
Photo:
instagram / @shaym