This Is the Color Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2017

Navy Pinterest Trend 2017
Photo: Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that New Yorkers live in black. Hell, I’m one of ‘em. Even though I’m perpetually in need of a lint roller, dressing in all black makes coordinating outfits in the morning a cinch—and I’m always sure that what I’m wearing doesn’t clash.

But last week, Pinterest debuted its top 100 emerging trends that’ll be huge in 2017, and among them: Navy is the new black. While I’m a creature of habit who generally cowers at the thought of change, I’m pretty happy about the news. Before you shake your head and dismiss it, hear us out: Not only does navy complement black—seriously, it’s almost impossible not to look chic in the color combo—but it adds a slight depth to any outfit, especially if you mix textures. Navy is so versatile, in fact, that it’s basically a neutral.

Ahead, we found 21 dresses, sweaters, coats, shoes—you get the picture—in the brooding hue. Shop them all below.

1 of 22

Everlane Cashmere Crew, $100; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

River Island Tie Front Knitted Dress, $68; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Vagabond Jamilla Suede Heel, $110; at Nasty Gal

 

Photo: Nasty Gal

Babaton Dustin Pant, $165; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Navy Angora Zip Sweater $158.00; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop

The Arrivals Winter Vadar Modular Moto, $745; at The Arrivals

 

Photo: The Arrivals

Darner Navy Bamboo Socks, $34; at Darner Socks

 

Photo: Darner Socks

& Other Stories Mohair & Wool Knit Dress, $115; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories

Tommy Jeans Crop Flag Sweatshirt, $166; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Steve Madden Brisk Microsuede Booties, $99; at Lord + Taylor

 

Photo: Lord + Taylor

AYR The Starry Coat in Navy, $425; at AYR

 

Photo: AYR

MOTHER Roller Pocket Jean, $248; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Navy Velvet Mock Neck Top, $68; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Cienne The Gillian Bomber, $695; at Cienne

 

Photo: Cienne

Cuyana Wool Coat, $495; at Cuyana

 

Photo: Cuyana

Jesse Kamm Sailor Pant in Midnight, $395; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Merona Scarf, $10.49; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Jacquemus Oversized Embellished Wool-Crepe Coat, $714; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Navy Reversible Floral Bomber Jacket, $98; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Strap Queen Molded Cup Bra, $24; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Zara Coat with Wraparound Collar, $129; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Navy Sateen Blouse, $19.99; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Here's What to Eat on New Year's Eve

Here's What to Eat on New Year's Eve
