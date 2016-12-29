This Is the Color Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2017

It should come as no surprise that New Yorkers live in black. Hell, I’m one of ‘em. Even though I’m perpetually in need of a lint roller, dressing in all black makes coordinating outfits in the morning a cinch—and I’m always sure that what I’m wearing doesn’t clash.

But last week, Pinterest debuted its top 100 emerging trends that’ll be huge in 2017, and among them: Navy is the new black. While I’m a creature of habit who generally cowers at the thought of change, I’m pretty happy about the news. Before you shake your head and dismiss it, hear us out: Not only does navy complement black—seriously, it’s almost impossible not to look chic in the color combo—but it adds a slight depth to any outfit, especially if you mix textures. Navy is so versatile, in fact, that it’s basically a neutral.

Ahead, we found 21 dresses, sweaters, coats, shoes—you get the picture—in the brooding hue. Shop them all below.