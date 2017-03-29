StyleCaster
The Best *Natural, Nontoxic* Lipstick

Photo: Getty

Whether you prefer your lipstick without a side of crushed beetle (sorry) or you just like your lips to be free of parabens (again, sorry), there are lots of options out there to keep your lips looking bright and feeling healthy. After all, women who wear lipstick regularly wind up eating quite a bit of the stuff over the course of their lifetimes. If you’re going to be wearing it (and eating it) on the daily, why not be sure it’s made of things you would actually want in your body—and you can actually pronounce?

Since the FDA tested 400 mainstream lipsticks and found lead in all of them, it’s safe to say that your go-to lipstick probably has some weird—and potentially toxic—stuff in it. If you’re looking for an alternative, look no further. Ahead, discover nine lipstick brands that are formulated with ingredients that you can feel good about putting in your body, rather than worrying whether your cosmetics might slowly be having some adverse effect on your body.

Dr. Hauschka Lipstick in Iridescent Bronze, $25; at DermStore

Photo: DermStore

Jane Iredale PureMoist Lipstic in Live in Full Bloom, $25; at Jane Iredale

Photo: Jane Iredale

Ilia Lipstick in Perfect Day, $26; at Ilia Beauty

Photo: Ilia Beauty

Colorganics Hemp Organics Lipstick in Wild Plum, $18.73; at Lucky Vitamin

Photo: Lucky Vitamin

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick in Blush Basin, $8.47; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Pacifica Devocean Lipstick in Natural Mystic, $10; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

Golden Door Tinted Lip Treatment in Berry, $26; at Golden Door

Vapour Organic Beauty Siren Lipstick in Naive, $25; at Bella Cuore

Photo: Bella Cuore

Mineral Fusion Lipstick in Charming, $12.75; at Thrive Market

Photo: Thrive Market

