35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet Immediately

35 Naked Dresses You Need in Your Closet Immediately

by
STYLECASTER | Naked Dress Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Naked dresses, once a daring fashion risk, have progressed from trendy must-haves to closet staples. Remember Rihanna’s naked Swarovski dress in 2014? Oh, the start of it all. Now, we—meaning celebrities, street style stars, and everyday fashionistas alike—can’t seem to get enough of practically naked dressing, and we’re fully on board.

From sheer paneling to all-over sheer numbers with matching undies and bra underneath, as long as you’re covering all—or most—of the the necessary tidbits, naked dresses aren’t just chic—they’re hot as hell. And if you dare to wear them to an event like a holiday party, your outfit’s pretty much guaranteed be the party guest of the hour (plus, a lot of the ones we found have just the right amount of sparkle and sass to feel festive).

Ahead, we gathered some of the coolest naked dresses that you need, like, yesterday. Click through the slideshow to see all the looks, and maybe go ahead and buy yourself one.

The Sheer Corset
Photo: Getty Images
Dotted Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Little Blue Dress

Elie Saab dress, $6,250; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
Dior Darling
Photo: Getty Images
Side Effect
Photo: Getty Images
Embroidery Dress

Adrianna Papell dress, $149.99; at Modcloth

Curved
Photo: Getty Images
The Casual Naked Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Teal Tiered

Dress, $420.38; at Self-Portrait

Mini Details
Photo: Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready
Photo: Getty Images
The Shirtdress

Comme Des Garcons dress, $805; at Farfetch

Sheer & Sporty
Photo: Getty Images
Gala Approved
Photo: Getty Images
Dotty Midi Dress

Dress, $342; at For Love & Lemons

Full Moon
Photo: Getty Images
Star-worthy
Photo: Getty Images
Queen B
Photo: Getty Images
Pops of Red
Photo: Getty Images
Fraktur Embroidery

Dress, $3,750; at Red Valentino

The LBD
Photo: Getty Images
The Ballgown
Photo: Getty Images
Birds of a Feather

City Chic dress, $89.25 (was $119); at Lord & Taylor

Sheer Genius
Photo: Getty Images
Hues of Blue + Green
Photo: Getty images
Lace Details
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
Naked Maxi Dress

Dress, $250; at Free People

Hint of Gold
Photo: Getty Images
The 9-5 Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Mini Takeaway

Dress, $57.50 (was $235); at ASOS

Down the Middle
Photo: Getty Images
White on White
Photo: Getty Images
Red on Red
Photo: Getty Images

