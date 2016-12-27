The 35 Hottest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time

Unless you’re caught off guard by one while in the company of Mom, Dad and Grandma, there’s nothing better than watching the best movie sex scenes light up the screen. They provide a sense of escape (although they’re not always an accurate depiction of what really goes on in bed IRL — but that’s half the fun), and we’re definitely not complaining when Hollywood’s sexiest celebrities strip down.

While they’re usually just a few minutes long, sex scenes have profound effects on the legacy of films and the actors who star in them. We’ll always associate Kate Winslet with a single hand sliding down the steamy car window in Titanic, we’ll always pine for Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling‘s sexy — if melodramatic — chemistry in The Notebook, and we’ll never be able to look at Jason Biggs without picturing him getting busy with a certain sweet treat in American Pie.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for the 35 best movie sex scenes of all time. From steamy and sweet to downright strange, this list has it all no matter what you’re into.