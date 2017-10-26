StyleCaster
21 Fresh-Feeling Ways to Wear and Style a Blazer Right Now

21 Fresh-Feeling Ways to Wear and Style a Blazer Right Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | Modern Blazer Styling & Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you work in a corporate office or are a remote worker who coffee-shop-hops, blazers are the easiest way to make any old outfit look polished and put-together. Equally cool paired with jeans or a jumpsuit, there are practically unlimited ways to wear this boxy classic.

Some of our favorite bloggers have demonstrated how to style blazers in ways that don’t remind us of the ’20s (although vintage can be chic, people!). Try rolling up the sleeves and dressing them down with a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans. Whether you go with one that’s menswear-inspired and oversized or cropped and feminine, playing with cuts, colors, and textures is the best way to find your blazer styling sweet spot.

While blazers are ultimately practical pieces and may not feel quite as exciting to shop for as, say, crop tops or tasseled earrings, we promise you won’t regret shopping any of the ones ahead (nor copying any of the styling tricks you’ll see here).

1 of 21
Modern ways to wear blazers: black on black with gray blazer

Jess Overdressed

Maxon Velet Tux Suite, $385; at Carvoe

Modern ways to wear blazers: grey blazer with red and black pants

Les Factory Femmes

Rowan Wool Blazer Forest, $519; at Carvoe

Modern ways to wear blazers: light wash denim jeans with white tee and grey blazer

The Katiquette

Modern ways to wear blazers: Back to Your Heart Wine Red Velvet Blazer

Back to Your Heart Wine Red Velvet Blazer, $68; at Lulus

Modern ways to wear blazers: pink velvet blazer with embellished jeans

The Hunter Collector

Modern ways to wear blazers: Lose Touch Velvet Jacket

Lose Touch Velvet Jacket, $40; at Nasty Gal

Modern ways to wear blazers: vintage houndstooth suit with red top

Couturezilla

Modern ways to wear blazers: Design Lab Lord & Taylor Starry Velvet Blazer

Design Lab Lord & Taylor Starry Velvet Blazer, $78; at Lord & Taylor

Modern ways to wear blazers: patterned blazer with khaki pants and riding boots

Lex in Fleurs

Modern ways to wear blazers: Tavie Blazer

Tavie Blazer, $148; at Anthropologie

Modern ways to wear blazers: knee-length blazer with high riding boots

Petite Fabeli

Modern ways to wear blazers: Sequined Blazer

Sequined Blazer, $168; at Antropologie

Modern ways to wear blazers: houndstooth suit with red boots and looney toons graphic tee

Let's Talk About Fashion

Modern ways to wear blazers: Act Professional Oversized Blazer

Act Professional Oversized Blazer, $60; at Nasty Gal

Modern ways to wear blazers: rolled up grey blazer with black top and dark wash denim jeans

The Hunter Collector

modern ways to wear blazers: Independent Women Satin Blazer

Independent Women Satin Blazer, $80; at Nasty Gal

Modern ways to wear blazers: bright yellow velvet suit

Hannah Louise F

Modern ways to wear blazers: Night Visions Black Cropped Blazer

Night Visions Black Cropped Blazer, $67; at Lulus

Modern ways to wear blazers: blazer on the shoulders with jeans and conductor hat

Inna's Corner

