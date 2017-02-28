The Agencies Behind 12 Top Models

The quintessential modeling success story goes something like this: a small-town teenager—who’s definitely tall and possibly a bit awkward—is minding her own business with friends at the mall. She’s in line to get a Cinnabon, when she’s approached by a scout who says she should be a model. Two weeks later she’s at Paris Fashion Week, walking for Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, and shooting a Saint Laurent campaign between shows.

What’s often missing from this fairly tale though is that before models start living the high-fashion life, they need to sign with an agency.

The best modeling agencies have tremendous influence over the industry, managing the careers of top talent and scouting promising models all around the world. You likely know many of their names (Ford, Elite, IMG) and here’s who they rep—from Karlie Kloss and Lineisy Montero to Ruth Bell and Liu Wen.