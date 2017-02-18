Best Minimalist Bedrooms That’ll Inspire Your Inner Decor Nerd

In theory, your bedroom should be a sanctuary of calm, complete with 600-thread-count sheets and candle-and-coffee-table-book vignettes and sheepskin throw blankets laying on the bed just so. In practice, however, it’s more like a dumping ground for clean laundry and discarded would-be outfits that accumulate throughout the week. Not ideal for Instagram or, you know, sleep.

And while we can’t auto-Zen your room (trust, we so wish that was a thing), we can offer the best minimalist bedroom inspiration to kick your inner hygge into gear. But minimalist doesn’t have to mean two nondescript pillows atop an all-white duvet. See what we mean: Ahead, we found 25 people who are doing interiors right—major bedroom inspo for the inner (our outer) minimalist in you awaits.