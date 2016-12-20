21 Metallic Dresses You Can Wear Long After the Holidays

Even the most subdued wardrobe is susceptible to a little sparkle this time of year, whether in the form of liquid-gold lamé, colorful, Gucci-inspired Lurex, or a smattering of rogue embellishments across a sleeve or lapel.

Here’s the thing, though: metallics aren’t always the most practical pieces to own. In less festive seasons, it may not seem so instinctive to reach for that glittery gold dress—especially when everyone else has reverted to their all-black attire.

But not all metallic dresses have to be relegated to the back of your closet alongside your ugly sweater once January 1 arrives. In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up 21 dresses that could, in the spirit of seasonless dressing, be worn this week to a holiday party, and repurposed for, say, a dressy dinner in March (as in the case of A.L.C.’s pleated copper midi) or a friend’s wedding in July (see: slinky slip dresses by Nili Lotan and Mango).