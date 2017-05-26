Here’s 93 Memorial Day Weekend Sales to Shop

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Here’s 93 Memorial Day sales to shop now. [Fashionista]

Plus, how to pack for this weekend like a fashion editor. [The Coveteur]

Bella Hadid became the face of three different brands this week. [The Cut]

So you and Queen Elizabeth are probably wearing the same nail polish color right now. [Refinery29]

It’s time to stop hair-policing children of color. [Racked]

Space buns are trending and oh god why? [Allure]

All diets that work apparently have these ten traits in common. [Marie Claire]

And lastly, happy Memorial Day Weekend everyone! Hope it’s as great as Judge Judy’s. [Celebs On Yachts]