StyleCaster
Share

30 Memes That Had Us Laughing All Year Long

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Memes That Had Us Laughing All Year Long

by
7 Shares
30 Memes That Had Us Laughing All Year Long
29 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

I think it would be fair to say that, overall, 2016 was a dark year, right? There’s no need to relive each and every unfortunate moment; instead, I want to pay homage to the one thing, collectively, that has kept many of us laughing through the pain: the meme.

MORE: The 11 Top Fashion Trends That Dominated 2016

Now, I say this as someone who will probably die from laughing at her own jokes, like Chrysippus, the 3rd century B.C. Greek Stoic philosopher (who, of course, has also been made into a meme). Needless to say, it doesn’t take much to get me all ROFL, but still. This year provided unrivaled #content to the meme gods of the interwebs, and boy, did they ever deliver.

Ahead, 30 of 2016’s funniest memes so that you, too, can head into 2017 laughing.

MORE: An A-to-Z Pop Culture Guide of 2016

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 29
Photo: instagram / @masipopal
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays
Photo: instagram / @thetinderblog
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @drgrayfang
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @kalesalad
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @tank.sinatra
Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays
Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays
Photo: instagram / @beigecardigan
Photo: instagram / @beigecardigan
Photo: instagram / @fuckjerry
Photo: instagram / @girlwithnojob
Photo: instagram / @dankmemeguy
Photo: instagram / @girlwithnojob
Photo: instagram / @thefunnyintrovert
Photo: instagram / @thefatjewish
Photo: instagram / @sadmichaeljordan
Photo: instagram / @thekweenkeating

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic When You're Expecting

Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic When You're Expecting
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share