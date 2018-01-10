12 Modern Maxi Dresses That You Can Wear Even in the Winter

Whether you’re on a budget or just looking to get creative with your wardrobe, wearing clothes in different ways from season to season can help you save a few bucks and serves as a cool challenge for any shopping breaks you’re going on (what up, money-saving resolutions). These 12 modern maxi dresses can easily be worn from winter to spring and more.

Choosing a maxi dress that has a modern feel (i.e. pattern, color, cut, fabric) can help it feel more appropriate in the off-season. For example, a sheer, black maxi dress covered in stars can be adorable for a fancy, spring, or summer get together, great in the fall with a denim jacket, or paired with a faux-fur coat in the cold.

We’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite modern maxi dresses and all the street style inspiration you’ll need to figure out how to style them. Click through the slideshow ahead for the low-down.