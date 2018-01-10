StyleCaster
12 Modern Maxi Dresses That You Can Wear Even in the Winter

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dresses Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you’re on a budget or just looking to get creative with your wardrobe, wearing clothes in different ways from season to season can help you save a few bucks and serves as a cool challenge for any shopping breaks you’re going on (what up, money-saving resolutions). These 12 modern maxi dresses can easily be worn from winter to spring and more.

Choosing a maxi dress that has a modern feel (i.e. pattern, color, cut, fabric) can help it feel more appropriate in the off-season. For example, a sheer, black maxi dress covered in stars can be adorable for a fancy, spring, or summer get together, great in the fall with a denim jacket, or paired with a faux-fur coat in the cold.

We’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite modern maxi dresses and all the street style inspiration you’ll need to figure out how to style them. Click through the slideshow ahead for the low-down.

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Floral Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | TOBI Maxine green velvet maxi dress

TOBI Maxine green velvet maxi dress, $88 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Pink Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Dahlia Printed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Dahlia Printed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $79 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Floral Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Lunya The Three-Way Set

Lunya The Three-Way Set, $198 at Lunya

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Navy Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | TOBI Split Ways teal wrap velvet maxi dress

TOBI Split Ways teal wrap velvet maxi dress, $99 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Red Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Kivari Roma beige leopard print halter maxi dress

Kivari Roma beige leopard print halter maxi dress, $153 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Black Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Call a Maxi Burnout dress

Call a Maxi Burnout dress, $120 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Green Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Blue Life Kate maxi silky slip dress

Blue Life Kate maxi silky slip dress, $198 at Planet Blue

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Yellow Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Lulus Sparks Fly black star print long sleeve maxi dress

Lulus Sparks Fly black star print long sleeve maxi dress, $84 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Neutral Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | In Knit for the Long Haul knit dress

In Knit for the Long Haul knit dress, $80 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Bohemian Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Entourage High Society dress

Entourage High Society dress, $42 at Entourage

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Blue Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Keepsake Embrace Me black polka dot one-shoulder maxi dress

Keepsake Embrace Me black polka dot one-shoulder maxi dress, $210 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Street Style Star Wearing Black Floral Modern Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Maxi Dresses | Keep Frontin' floral dress

Keep Frontin' floral dress, $70 at Nasty Gal

