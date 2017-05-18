StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Maternity Instagrams

Sophie Ross
by
Photo: Getty Images

As if motherhood wasn’t already the most beautiful thing on the planet, we now have—sometimes professionally staged—celebrity photos to truly emphasize how stunning the circle of life is. And although most of us don’t have Vogue photographers on speed dial when we get knocked up (what a shame!), it’s still beyond wonderful to fawn and get giddy over our favorite mamas-to-be showing off their bumps in aspirational ways (or just with an iPhone!) via Instagram.

Essentially, with the reach of social media, we get to see even more up-close-and-personal belly shots and pregnancy announcements—remember when those were just reserved for gossip rags?—than ever before, and we’re not complaining. Click through to see some of the most intimate and striking maternity Instagrams as of late, though some of these gals have since given birth, and enjoy basking in some secondhand pregnancy glow.

1 of 11
Beyoncé
Beyoncé

TBH we’re still slightly speechless over this.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The supermodel announced she was expecting with a beautiful beachside shot.

Photo: instagram / @rosiehw
Ciara
Ciara

When pregnancy looks amazing on you and you know it.

Photo: instagram / @ciara
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad

Beachy and blissful, just like LC’s style.

Photo: instagram / @laurenconrad
Nikky Reed
Nikky Reed

When the baby daddy makes a sweet cameo.

Photo: instagram / @iamnikkireed
Whitney Port
Whitney Port

The former reality star’s been refreshingly honest with her 1.2 million followers about her often painful and uncomfortable pregnancy. You got this, girl.

Photo: instagram / @whitneyeveport
Brie Bella
Brie Bella

The WWE star had more pregnancy shoots than we could possibly count, and we’re here for it.

Photo: instagram / @thebriebella
Bar Rafaeli
Bar Rafaeli

Baby bumps and bikinis: Name a more ~iconic duo~.

 

Photo: instagram / @barrefaeli
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo

The supermodel gave birth back in September but recently posted this sweet throwback, much to our delight.

 

Photo: instagram / @behatiprinsloo
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot

And sometimes, all you need is an iPhone, a mirror, and your hubby.

 

Photo: instagram / @gal_gadot
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde

Wilde posted this sweet photo more than a year ago, before the birth of her second child, Daisy.

Photo: instagram / @oliviawilde

