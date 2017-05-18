The Best Celebrity Maternity Instagrams

As if motherhood wasn’t already the most beautiful thing on the planet, we now have—sometimes professionally staged—celebrity photos to truly emphasize how stunning the circle of life is. And although most of us don’t have Vogue photographers on speed dial when we get knocked up (what a shame!), it’s still beyond wonderful to fawn and get giddy over our favorite mamas-to-be showing off their bumps in aspirational ways (or just with an iPhone!) via Instagram.

Essentially, with the reach of social media, we get to see even more up-close-and-personal belly shots and pregnancy announcements—remember when those were just reserved for gossip rags?—than ever before, and we’re not complaining. Click through to see some of the most intimate and striking maternity Instagrams as of late, though some of these gals have since given birth, and enjoy basking in some secondhand pregnancy glow.