12 Candles That Are Worth the Splurge

Look, I never thought I would turn out to be that person: You know, the one who looks forward to coming home from work every night and lighting a candle. Alas, at the ripe old age of 28, here we are, doing just that, because nothing says millennial luxury quite like filling the walls of my shoebox apartment with a scent that costs a small fortune.

Here’s the thing: Spending, say, $100 on a candle sounds fiscally irresponsible, but if that candle burns for 50 hours (and I’m not a math person, so bear with me), that’s only $2 per hour. And that’s pretty much a steal.

So, with that said, peep our favorite candles below. Smell ya later.