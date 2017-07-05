StyleCaster
The 9 Best Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer

The 9 Best Lip Crayons That Won’t Melt Off Your Face This Summer

The 9 Best Lip Crayons That Won’t Melt Off Your Face This Summer
Photo: Getty Images

OK, we get it—lip crayons don’t exactly scream, “Hey! Swipe me on!” Maybe it’s because the word “crayon” reminds us of our Crayola days, and the thought of dragging some waxy, dried-out color across our lips doesn’t exactly fill us with excitement. But guys, there’s a new class of lip crayons out formulated with creamy hydrators and long-lasting pigments, making them unlike anything you’ve tried before. Trust us when we say that you’re going to want to wear them every single day for the next two months.

And to get you as excited as we are, we rounded up the best new crayons that not only hardcore hydrate your lips, thanks to moisturizers like shea butter and aloe, but also leave them with a bright punch of color. And, unlike your basic tinted lip balms which disappear by noon, these hyper-pigmented hues will stick around through your second (and maybe even third) iced coffee. So read on to find your new go-to summer lip color, below, and get swiping.

1 of 10
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Bite Beauty MAtte Creme Lip Crayon in Blood Orange
Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon

Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon in Blood Orange, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Bite Beauty
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Get Off
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Get Off, $27; at Nars

Photo: Nars
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Mally Beauty H3 Color Wand in Blush Bouquet
Mally Beauty H3 Color Wand

Mally Beauty H3 Color Wand in Blush Bouquet, $16; at Mally Beauty

Photo: Mally Beauty
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Roomiest Rose
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Roomiest Rose, $17; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Fuschia
Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon

Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Fuschia, $37; at Nordstrom

Photo: Chanel
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Shea Butter Velvet Lip Crayon in Sarah
Shea Butter Velvet Lip Crayon

Shea Butter Velvet Lip Crayon in Sarah, $9.99; at Shea Moisture

Photo: Shea Butter
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Rendesvous
Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain

Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Rendezvous, $6.84 ; at Walmart

Photo: Revlon
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayon in Berry Nude
Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayon

Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayon in Berry Nude, $7.99; at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
9 Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer: Ulta Matte Lip Crayon in Firecracker
Ulta Matte Lip Crayon

Ulta Matte Lip Crayon in Firecracker, $8; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Best Lip Crayons To Wear This Summer
Photo: IMaxTree

