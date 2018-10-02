20 Lady Gaga Red-Carpet Moments That Will Go Down in Fashion History

It didn’t take long for Lady Gaga to become a household name. The singer debuted her first single “Just Dance” in April 2008, and in months, she became an international sensation—both in the music world and on the red carpet. From her iconic meat dress (made with literal meat) at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards to the showstopping pale-pink Valentino princess dress she wore to the Cannes premiere of A Star Is Born last month, the 32-year-old has always been a risk-taker when it came to fashion.
And though her looks aren’t for everyone, there’s no denying that Gaga has carved a name for herself in the fashion world. To celebrate another year of Gaga looks (and her film premiere in A Star Is Born), we’ve looked back at her most iconic red carpet moments that will most definitely go down in fashion history.
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
If there's one look to remember Lady Gaga for, it's her meat dress from the 2010 MTV VMAs. The singer walked the red carpet in a red-and-gold dress that resembled meat, but it wasn't until she was at the show that she slipped into her meat dress, which was designed by Franc Fernandez and made of raw beef. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gaga explained that the look, consisting of a meat dress, hat, boots and bag, was a statement against the US military's Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy and a message to fans to stand up for what they believe in. "If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones," Gaga said.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
2016 American Music Awards
Gaga's fifth album, Joanne, was met with mixed reviews. But what it did bring fans was her iconic cowboy hat and suits. One of the singer's most beloved Joanne outfits was at the 2016 AMAs where she wore a white wide-brimmed hat and a matching pantsuit that even Hillary Clinton would envy.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp.
2016 Golden Globe Awards
Gaga might be known for her over-the-top fashion, but she can do understated too. For the 2016 Golden Globes, where she won an award for her work on American Horror Story: Hotel, Gaga wore a black velvet Atelier Versace dress that made her look like Hollywood royalty.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
2009 MuchMusic Video Awards
In true Gaga fashion, the singer walked the red carpet at the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in a dress made of blonde hair. The bodice was braided into a sweetheart neckline, while the skirt featured a mane of loose blonde hair. Sporting a blonde wig, Gaga accessorized the look with a dog-shaped handbag also made of hair.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
2015 Met Gala
The Met Gala was made for Gaga, so when she attended the event for the first time in 2015, she knew exactly how to do it. In collaboration with that year's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass," Gaga wore a huge black-and-white checkered robe with a black crown and thick, drawn-on eyebrows.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic.
2010 Grammy Awards
For the 2010 Grammys, Gaga wore a future-esque Armani Privé dress consisting of a spherical skirt wrapped in ribbon with a sharp, star-like object as an accessory. Gaga accented the dress with a pink lip and a yellow wig, adding to the space-like theme.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
2016 Met Gala
Gaga is no stranger to mixing technology and fashion, so when the Met Gala hosted its "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" ball in 2016, she didn't disappoint. The singer wore a rock-'n'-roll look with sky-high boots, a metallic blazer and a leotard made completely out of computer circuit boards.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
2008 American Music Awards After-Party
Gaga's origami dresses and straight blonde hair were her signature in her early career. One of her most beloved looks was at an after-party following the 2008 American Music Awards. For the event, Gaga wore an origami-like dress with white latex sleeves, choppy bangs and crystal-like shapes on her dress inspired by '80s design legend Thierry Mugler.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage.
2017 Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Gaga had a bucket-list moment when she performed at the 2017 halftime show for the Super Bowl LI. The singer wore a sparkling Atelier Versace bodysuit and matching knee-high boots embellished with Swarovski crystals. She also sported matching mask-like eye makeup.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
2016 Oscars
Gaga had a full-on Marilyn Monroe moment when she attended the 2016 Oscars in a white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit with a full skirt that trailed behind her. Gaga paired the dress, which also boasted a sweetheart neckline, with natural-looking makeup and voluminous Hollywood waves.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
2017 Grammy Awards
Gaga went full-on rock 'n' roll at the 2017 Grammy Awards where she wore an all-leather ensemble consisting of thigh-high boots, sunglasses and an Alex Ulichny top with a spiked choker and sleeves. Oh, and did we mention that it showed off major underboob? Gaga was performing with Metallica that year, which might make sense of her edgy ensemble.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
"A Star Is Born" Premiere at 2018 TIFF
After taking the world's breath away at Cannes, Gaga did it again at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival where she walked the red carpet in a black velvet dress with a matching veil and sequined fascinator. In true Gaga fashion, the singer took her veil off dramatically mid-carpet.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
2009 'V' Magazine Cover Party
To celebrate her V magazine cover in 2009, Gaga wore a red lace dress that resembled blood, matching neck and face accessories, and a blonde headpiece that looked like the sun.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images.
2009 "The Dome 49" Red Carpet
In terms of hair, Gaga was first known for popularizing the now-iconic bow hairdo. One of her fan-favorite looks was when she walked the red carpet for Germany's The Dome 49 TV show in a black geometrical dress with a bow of hair on her head.
Photo:
Jakubaszek/Getty Images.
2012 London Fashion Week
Gaga's black cocktail dress at 2012 London Fashion Week might pale in comparison to her other looks, but her headpiece is what made this outfit. The singer wore a circular hat consisting of flowers to haute couture milliner Philip Treacy's LFW show in 2012 and turned some heads while she was at it.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.
2013 MTV Video Music Awards
Gaga wore a cool Prabal Gurung black dress (and matching wig) at the 2013 MTV VMAs, but it's what she wore during her performance of "Applause" that really stole our hearts. The singer wore a shell bikini with bottoms decorated with smaller shells and flowers. It was a sea-themed look that could even make the Little Mermaid jealous.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV.
2013 'Glamour' Women of the Year Awards
Gaga made ghost fashion at the 2012 Glamour Women of the Year Awards when she walked the red caret in a white pearl-studded suit with matching shoes and frizzed blonde hair with white, frosted lashes.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour.
2010 Brit Awards
For the 2010 Brit Awards, Gaga made a statement with a dramatic white ruffled gown with huge sleeves, which looked like a cape when she spread her arms. The singer accessorized the look with a white lace mask over her eyes and a giant lace-covered updo.
Photo:
Brian Rasic/Getty Images.