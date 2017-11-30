StyleCaster
Share

45 Stunning Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

45 Stunning Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

by
1 Shares
STYLECASTER | Lace Style & Shopping Guide
45 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Normally, when winter rolls around, we naturally think layers and thick, cozy fabrics, but it would be a mistake to pack away your sultrier, slinkier lace, silk, and chiffon items. We’re loving the huge presence of lace this year, and in this case, less really is more. Lace makes for show-stopping layers, interesting cut-outs and details—and above all, it adds a little extra punch of sex appeal.

MORE: 30 Trendy Pieces to Buy from Zara Right Now

You can easily dress down lace—for instance, pair a lace dress with a sweater, moto jacket and sneakers for a daytime look, or opt for a complete monochromatic ensemble and dark lipstick for a statement evening outfit. Lace instantly elevates the look. We scoured the internet and found 45 of the coolest lace pieces out there right now, and dare you not to fall in love with at least a few.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 45
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Pops of Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Shirtdress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Little Ray of Sunshine

Dress, $528; at DVF

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Pink Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Racing Stripe

Skirt, $89.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Peek-a-Boo Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Patchwork Party

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $4,497 (was $7,495); Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Dots and Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Hot Pink Heaven

MSGM skirt, $347 (was $495); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Powder Blue Duo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Two-Toned Tiered

Alexis dress, $590; at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Preppy Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Eye of the Tiger

Purse, $98; at Betsey Johnson

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace and White All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Sheer Sleeves

Marchesa Notte dress, $795; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Side Slit Skirt

Skirt, $198 (was $330); at Alice + Olivia

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Embellishments
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Tied with a Bow

Alexis top, $231 (was $385); at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Boho Babe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Poetic Lace Dress

Dress, $248; at Yumi Kim

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Biker Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Plexiglass meets Lace

Clutch, $2,175; at Dolce & Gabbana

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
The Lace Mini
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Puff Sleeves

Blouse, $42 (was $60); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Ruffles + Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Over-the-Knee Boots

Manolo Blahnik boot, $1,895; at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Business Casual
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Velvet Trimmed

Temperley London blouse, $333 (was $555); at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Bralette Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Little Black Lace Dress

Lela Rose dress, $1,595; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Cut-Outs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
The Holiday Number

Dress, $149; at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Casual Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
White Lace Sneaks

Sneakers, $49 (was $99); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Tiered Sweater
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Miley Lace Blouse

Blouse, $70; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Crop
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
The Red Handbag

Clutch, $128; at Tadashi Shoji

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Trimmings
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Daytime Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lace Cowboy Boots

Laurence Dacade boots, $760; at Bergdorf Goodman

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
Lady Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
The Sheer Lace Midi
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 Versatile Sex Positions That Work for Almost Every Couple

5 Versatile Sex Positions That Work for Almost Every Couple
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now
  • STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

Promoted Stories

share