45 Stunning Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

Normally, when winter rolls around, we naturally think layers and thick, cozy fabrics, but it would be a mistake to pack away your sultrier, slinkier lace, silk, and chiffon items. We’re loving the huge presence of lace this year, and in this case, less really is more. Lace makes for show-stopping layers, interesting cut-outs and details—and above all, it adds a little extra punch of sex appeal.
You can easily dress down lace—for instance, pair a lace dress with a sweater, moto jacket and sneakers for a daytime look, or opt for a complete monochromatic ensemble and dark lipstick for a statement evening outfit. Lace instantly elevates the look. We scoured the internet and found 45 of the coolest lace pieces out there right now, and dare you not to fall in love with at least a few.
Pops of Lace
Lace Shirtdress
Pink Things
Peek-a-Boo Lace
Patchwork Party
Dolce & Gabbana dress, $4,497 (was $7,495); Farfetch
Dots and Lace
Hot Pink Heaven
MSGM skirt, $347 (was $495); at Farfetch
Lace Pants
Powder Blue Duo
Preppy Lace
Lace and White All Over
Lace Layers
Lace Embellishments
Tied with a Bow
Alexis top, $231 (was $385); at Shopbop
Boho Babe
Biker Lace
The Lace Mini
Lace Puff Sleeves
Blouse, $42 (was $60); at ASOS
Ruffles + Lace
Business Casual
Lace Bralette Layers
Lace Cut-Outs
Casual Lace
Lace Tiered Sweater
Lace Crop
Lace Trimmings
Daytime Lace
Lady Lace
The Sheer Lace Midi
