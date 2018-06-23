Summer’s Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos

Sensible shoes are having a sartorial moment thanks to some of your favorite fashion designers and influencers, who have traded sky-high stilettos for kitten heels. Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2018 couture show was filled with sleek slingbacks, and Miu Miu’s with strappy sandals and modern mules. Naturally, Instagram influencers have followed suit—pairing their warm-weather ensembles with teeny-tiny heels, most of which range between 1 and 2 inches in height.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited about the return of the Sensible Shoe. A minimal heel is the perfect complement to summer’s boldest trends, like unexpected prints and luxe fabrics. Not to mention, kitten heels are super comfortable; backyard barbecues and outdoor happy hours are a lot more fun (and a lot less hazardous) when you don’t have to worry about your stilettos sinking into the ground.

Flip through the slideshow to see the 19 pairs of kitten heels that have made it onto our summer wishlist.