Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos

Summer’s Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos

Rebecca Carhart
Summer’s Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Sensible shoes are having a sartorial moment thanks to some of your favorite fashion designers and influencers, who have traded sky-high stilettos for kitten heels. Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2018 couture show was filled with sleek slingbacks, and Miu Miu’s with strappy sandals and modern mules. Naturally, Instagram influencers have followed suit—pairing their warm-weather ensembles with teeny-tiny heels, most of which range between 1 and 2 inches in height.

MORE: These 9 Summer Trends Are Perfect Style Inspo for Your Next Vacation

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited about the return of the Sensible Shoe. A minimal heel is the perfect complement to summer’s boldest trends, like unexpected prints and luxe fabrics. Not to mention, kitten heels are super comfortable; backyard barbecues and outdoor happy hours are a lot more fun (and a lot less hazardous) when you don’t have to worry about your stilettos sinking into the ground.

Flip through the slideshow to see the 19 pairs of kitten heels that have made it onto our summer wishlist.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Pila Kitten-Heel Sandals, $60
Pila Kitten-Heel Sandals, $60

Buy them here: $60, Talbots

Photo: Talbots
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Donald J. Pliner Suede Kitten-Heel Mules, $130
Donald J. Pliner Suede Kitten-Heel Mules, $130

Buy them here: $130, Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Knife Mules, $750
Knife Mules, $750

Buy them here: $750, Balenciaga

Photo: Balenciaga
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Yeezy Reflective Chrome Mules, $650
Yeezy Reflective Chrome Mules, $650

Buy them here: $650, Intermix

Photo: Intermix
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Alexandre Birman Clarita Kitten Heels, $359
Alexandre Birman Clarita Kitten Heels, $359

Buy them here: $359, Intermix

Photo: Intermix
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Gucci White Sylvie 55 Kitten Heels, $890
Gucci White Sylvie 55 Kitten Heels, $890

Buy them here: $890, Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Gianvito Rossi Anna 55 Slingbacks, $845
Gianvito Rossi Anna 55 Slingbacks, $845

Buy them here: $845, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes, $49
Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes, $49

Buy them here: $49, Marks & Spencer

Photo: Marks & Spencer
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Schutz Kamilli Kitten Heels, $190
Schutz Kamilli Kitten Heels, $190

Buy them here: $190, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | No. 21 Bow Kitten Heels, $310
No. 21 Bow Kitten Heels, $310

Buy them here: $310, Revolve

Photo: Revolve
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Jaggar In Detail Kitten Heels, $164
Jaggar In Detail Kitten Heels, $164

Buy them here: $164, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Sam Edelman Laney Kitten Heel Mules, $95
Sam Edelman Laney Kitten Heel Mules, $95

Buy them here: $95, Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes, $30
Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes, $30

Buy them here: $30, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Paul Andrew Rhea Suede Slingbacks, $645
Paul Andrew Rhea Suede Slingbacks, $645

Buy them here: $645, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Jinny Woven Kitten Heel Mules, $100
Jinny Woven Kitten Heel Mules, $100

Buy them here: $100, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Sigerson Morrison Jana Slingback Kitten Heels, $245
Sigerson Morrison Jana Slingback Kitten Heels, $245

Buy them here: $245, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Plunge Kitten Heel Pumps, $20
Plunge Kitten Heel Pumps, $20

Buy them here: $20, NA-KD

Photo: NA-KD
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Slingback Kitten Heels, $57
Slingback Kitten Heels, $57

Buy them here: $57, Gap

Photo: Gap
STYLECASTER | Summer's Favorite Shoe Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Stilettos | Pointed Mules, $125
Pointed Mules, $125

Buy them here: $125, & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

