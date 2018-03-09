32 Times Kate Middleton’s Maternity Style Deserved a Crown of Its Own

Since announcing her third pregnancy with her husband, Prince William, last year, eyes have been on how Kate Middleton has been dressing up her baby bump. Will she go for streamlined prim dresses like with her last two pregnancies, or will she go against the grain like her soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle? So far, the Duchess of Cambridge has stayed true to tradition, with a few fashionable surprises.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up Middleton’s most stylish, awe-inspiring maternity outfits from her current pregnancy. Whether she’s pregnant or not, Middleton is an all-year fashion icon, proving that a baby bump is no obstacle to great style. Check out her most gorgeous, head-turning looks ahead.