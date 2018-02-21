20 of the Coolest Ways to Wear an Infinity Scarf This Season

Scarves are the LBD of accessories—practical, versatile, and flattering to all; and, of course, they’re a wardrobe requirement for getting through pretty much every season. While traditional scarves can be wrapped around your neck to look like an infinity scarf, you still have to deal with the hassle of wrapping it around your neck artfully so it looks both whimsical and effortless (and possibly having all your work be undone the second there’s a breeze).

With infinity scarves, you simply loop the woven circle around your neck once or twice, and you’re good to go. While the worst of winter is (fingers crossed) almost behind us, there are always chilly days when a scarf is just what you need paired with a leather or denim jacket. Scarves truly have no season.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite street-style looks featuring infinity scarves, along with our top shopping picks, from chenille to faux fur.