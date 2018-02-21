StyleCaster
Share

20 of the Coolest Ways to Wear an Infinity Scarf This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 of the Coolest Ways to Wear an Infinity Scarf This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarf Shopping Guide
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Scarves are the LBD of accessories—practical, versatile, and flattering to all; and, of course, they’re a wardrobe requirement for getting through pretty much every season. While traditional scarves can be wrapped around your neck to look like an infinity scarf, you still have to deal with the hassle of wrapping it around your neck artfully so it looks both whimsical and effortless (and possibly having all your work be undone the second there’s a breeze).

MORE: The Top 5 Handbag Trends to Get in on Right Now

With infinity scarves, you simply loop the woven circle around your neck once or twice, and you’re good to go. While the worst of winter is (fingers crossed) almost behind us, there are always chilly days when a scarf is just what you need paired with a leather or denim jacket. Scarves truly have no season.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite street-style looks featuring infinity scarves, along with our top shopping picks, from chenille to faux fur.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing black infinity scarf

Sydne Style

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Dolls Kill You're a Softie infinity scarf

Dolls Kill You're a Softie infinity scarf, $10 at Dolls Kill

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing white infinity scarf

View From 5 ft 2

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Portolano cashmere snood round scarf

Portolano cashmere snood round scarf, $135 at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing blue infinity scarf

Different Colors and Different Styles

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Natasha Accessories striped floral infinity scarf

Natasha Accessories striped floral infinity scarf, $15 at Nordstrom Rack

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing mauve infinity scarf

A Walk in the Park

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Dolls Kill Furry Up infinity scarf

Dolls Kill Furry Up infinity scarf, $30 at Dolls Kill

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing plaid infinity scarf

Rose City Style Guide

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Jocelyn patchwork long hair rabbit knitted infinity scarf

Jocelyn patchwork long hair rabbit knitted infinity scarf, $250 at Bloomingdale's

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing black and white infinity scarf

Memorandum

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Dolls Kill Catchin' Flights scarf

Dolls Kill Catchin' Flights scarf, $18 at Dolls Kill

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing navy blue infinity scarf

Cameron Profitt

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Jocelyn knitted fox fur sections infinity scarf

Jocelyn knitted fox fur sections infinity scarf, $475 at Bloomingdale's

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing flannel infinity scarf

Style Rhapsody

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Free People Love Bug chenille twisted infinity scarf

Free People Love Bug chenille twisted infinity scarf, $35 at Nordstrom Rack

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing cream white infinity scarf

Just a Tina Bit

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Forever 21 ribbed infinty scarf

Forever 21 ribbed infinty scarf, $13 at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing grey infinity scarf

Style Tab

STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Vince Camuto chunky knit infinity scarf

Vince Camuto chunky knit infinity scarf, $38 at Macy's

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Celebrity Stylists You Need to Follow on Instagram

15 Celebrity Stylists You Need to Follow on Instagram
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing black infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Dolls Kill You're a Softie infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing white infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Portolano cashmere snood round scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing blue infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Natasha Accessories striped floral infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing mauve infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Dolls Kill Furry Up infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing plaid infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Jocelyn patchwork long hair rabbit knitted infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing black and white infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Dolls Kill Catchin' Flights scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing navy blue infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Jocelyn knitted fox fur sections infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing flannel infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Free People Love Bug chenille twisted infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing cream white infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Forever 21 ribbed infinty scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Street style influencer wearing grey infinity scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Infinity Scarves | Vince Camuto chunky knit infinity scarf
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share