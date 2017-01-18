7 Super-Impressive Home Makeovers You Need to See to Believe

We’ve all been online browsing for a new place and been discouraged—if not put off entirely—by the drab photos they show. It makes you wonder if it would even be possible to turn such a dark, dreary, outdated space into somewhere you’d look forward to coming home to every day. You’ve also probably looked at a room in your home and wanted desperately to update it, but feeling unsure of where to start.
In either case, you might just need some inspiration to get those creative gears turning. There’s nothing more effective at that than a little home makeover inspiration. Check out this slideshow of seriously impressive before-and-afters, and start dreaming up the ways that you can make your own space just as gorgeous. (If they can do it, so can you!)
Living in a big city often means a tiny apartment. This comfortable pad needed a serious makeover to help add in some light, personality and make the space look a bit bigger.
Photo: Homepolish
Designer Megan Hopp worked wonders on this apartment! She added quirky, unique items to the room and paired them with practical vintage pieces.
Photo: Homepolish
Can we just talk about this gallery wall?! Also, the amazing pop of green in the hallway adds a dash of brightness without make the airy space look too busy.
Photo: Homepolish
What better way to personalize your home than with your favorite coffee table books? The gallery wall also continues in the living room to tie in the photography theme.
Photo: Homepolish
How many times have you seen a sad-looking photo like this while looking for a new apartment? You probably skipped the listing, thinking there was no way you could make this place look homey. Well, think again...
Photo: Homepolish
Holy makeover! The power of a great paint color, a couple plants, and some shabby-chic furniture is truly astounding.
Photo: Homepolish
If you've ever lived in a small apartment, you know how important a multi-use room is. Gotta love how this designer added a beauty station to the bedroom to save space.
Photo: Homepolish
With bright blue paint on the walls, it makes sense to stick with simpler pieces for the rest of the room. This textured comforter and tapestry "headboard" are the perfect touches to tie the colors in this room together.
Photo: Homepolish
A change in cabinets, a new floor, and moving around a few appliances made the biggest difference in this now-gorgeous kitchen.
Photo: Young House Love
Cramped is an understatement when it comes to this Cobble Hill townhouse. When you're living in one place for awhile, it's easy for things to pile up, so it was clearly time for a clutter purge.
Photo: Streeteasy
Beautiful white subway tile, a simple marble table, and a breakfast bar that's to die for—this apartment went through a very effective revamp.
Photo: Streeteasy
No matter what size your home is, it's so important to get as much natural light as possible to make the room look happier, homier, and more open.
Photo: Streeteasy
Even if you prefer a more minimalistic look, you can still get a bit decorative with simple framed posters on the wall.
Photo: Streeteasy
This living room had a lot of potential—it just needed to be filled with great items.
Photo: Young House Love
Designers Sherry and John Petersik did an amazing job making the room feel more welcoming with bright accent pieces and a comfy-looking couch.
Photo: Young House Love
The walls are high and the lighting is beautiful in this space, but you still won't believe how much better the "after" gets.
Photo: Pure Style Home
This room was transformed into a modern, polished room with some gorgeous bohemian features, real wood furniture, a modern ceiling lamp, and well-chosen wall art.
Photo: Pure Style Home
Same room, different angle: The fireplace and super-bright windows make the space plenty exciting, even without tons of color.
Photo: Pure Style Home
Yes, even laundry rooms need love—especially this one. Designer Sarah Fogle of The Ugly Duckling worked some serious magic on this tiny room, turning it from an outdated, drab room to...
Photo: The Ugly Duckling House
A little oasis! With a few succulents, this room makes doing laundry a more organized, simple, and serene experience.
Photo: The Ugly Duckling House