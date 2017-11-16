75 Stunning Holiday Party Dresses That Will Steal the Show This Season

We’re heading into the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s not because of the pretty lights, presents, or food (though we’re thrilled about all of those things). But what gets us the most excited about the holiday season is—spoiler alert—the clothes, and, in particular, the dresses.

Whether you need something to wear to your office party, your S.O.’s family Thanksgiving, or a friend’s cocktail party, we have you covered here. This season, street style stars are ditching sky-high stilettos for dramatic lace-up boots or sneakers, and opting for eclectic print and color mixing. Pair your look with a statement coat, glitzy jewelry, and a killer handbag, and you’ll be ready to sip champagne and dance the night away.

When searching for your own winning dress (or three), look for ones you can wear throughout the following year; maybe something for a wedding, a bachelorette party, or even a dressy date night out. Seek out embellished neutral pieces, velvets, and sequins for looks you can wear over and over without getting sick of them.

Ahead, we found 75 of the most festive, cool-girl, and sparkly dresses for you to copy and buy this season. Click through to start planning your holiday party looks.