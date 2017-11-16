75 Stunning Holiday Party Dresses That Will Steal the Show This Season

We’re heading into the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s not because of the pretty lights, presents, or food (though we’re thrilled about all of those things). But what gets us the most excited about the holiday season is—spoiler alert—the clothes, and, in particular, the dresses.
Whether you need something to wear to your office party, your S.O.’s family Thanksgiving, or a friend’s cocktail party, we have you covered here. This season, street style stars are ditching sky-high stilettos for dramatic lace-up boots or sneakers, and opting for eclectic print and color mixing. Pair your look with a statement coat, glitzy jewelry, and a killer handbag, and you’ll be ready to sip champagne and dance the night away.
When searching for your own winning dress (or three), look for ones you can wear throughout the following year; maybe something for a wedding, a bachelorette party, or even a dressy date night out. Seek out embellished neutral pieces, velvets, and sequins for looks you can wear over and over without getting sick of them.
Ahead, we found 75 of the most festive, cool-girl, and sparkly dresses for you to copy and buy this season. Click through to start planning your holiday party looks.
A Touch of Red
Red All Over
Lace Up Boots
Festive AF
A Touch of Nude
Two-Tone Slip Dress
Romantic Hues
Kisses For You
Candy Cane Stripes
Leather Jacket Chic
Lady in Red
Sleeve Stories
The Maximalist Blazer
Golden
The Embellished Velvet Number
Studded Shoulders
The Cape Dress
The Casual Sequins
The Dramatic Slit
The Business Slip
Silver Sequins
Blue & Green
Ballerina Beauty
The Statement Boot
The Teddy Coat
Bronze Medal
Dress the Population dress, $275; at Lulu's
The Simple Slip
The New Nude Dress
The Feather Details
Military Green
The Sequin Statement
The Little Lace Dress
Red Rouge
Guild of Glamour
The City Skirt
Gorgeous Green
Puff Sleeves
Who What Wear dress, $32.99; at Target
The Holiday Gown
Power Red
Itty Bitty Green
The Silk Gown
Velvet Crush
Sheer & Skater
Dress, $38.38 (was $47.97); at Torrid
The Dress Hardware
Flapper Silhouettes
Pleated in Red
Dot Marks the Spot
Checkmate
Simple Ruffles
The Barely There Slip
Green Midi
Silver Slivers
The Printed Maxi
The Green Mini
The Mini Embellished Dress
Animal Instinct
The Statement Coat
Ruffle and Flair
Velvet Vibes
