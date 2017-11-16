StyleCaster
75 Stunning Holiday Party Dresses That Will Steal the Show This Season

75 Stunning Holiday Party Dresses That Will Steal the Show This Season

Photo: Getty Images

We’re heading into the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s not because of the pretty lights, presents, or food (though we’re thrilled about all of those things). But what gets us the most excited about the holiday season is—spoiler alert—the clothes, and, in particular, the dresses.

Whether you need something to wear to your office party, your S.O.’s family Thanksgiving, or a friend’s cocktail party, we have you covered here. This season, street style stars are ditching sky-high stilettos for dramatic lace-up boots or sneakers, and opting for eclectic print and color mixing. Pair your look with a statement coat, glitzy jewelry, and a killer handbag, and you’ll be ready to sip champagne and dance the night away.

When searching for your own winning dress (or three), look for ones you can wear throughout the following year; maybe something for a wedding, a bachelorette party, or even a dressy date night out. Seek out embellished neutral pieces, velvets, and sequins for looks you can wear over and over without getting sick of them.

Ahead, we found 75 of the most festive, cool-girl, and sparkly dresses for you to copy and buy this season. Click through to start planning your holiday party looks.

A Touch of Red
Photo: Getty Images
Red All Over
Photo: Getty Images
Lace Up Boots
Photo: Getty Images
Business Meets Party

Dress, $550; at Pinko

Festive AF
Photo: Getty Images
A Touch of Nude
Photo: Getty Images
Two-Tone Slip Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Romantic Hues
Photo: Getty Images
Kisses For You
Photo: Getty Images
Retro Velvet

Dress, $299; at Fame and Partners

Candy Cane Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
Put Me in a Cube
Leather Jacket Chic
Photo: Getty Images
Lady in Red
Photo: Getty Images
Pearl Piece

Dress, $129.90; at Eloquii

Sleeve Stories
Photo: Getty Images
The Maximalist Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
Golden
Photo: Getty Images
The Embellished Velvet Number

Altuzarra dress, $4,995; at Net-a-Porter

Studded Shoulders
Photo: Getty Images
The Cape Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Sequin Swing Dress

Dress, $78; at Abercrombie & Fitch

The Casual Sequins
Photo: Getty Images
The Playful Dress
For the Non-Dress Gal

Jumpsuit,$89.90; at Zara

The Dramatic Slit
Photo: Getty Images
The Business Slip
Photo: Getty Images
The Emerald

Dress, $120; at BB Dakota

Silver Sequins
Photo: Getty Images
Blue & Green
Photo: Getty Images
Feathered

Marchesa Dress, $2,995; at Farfetch

Ballerina Beauty
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Boot
Photo: Getty Images
The Teddy Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Bronze Medal

Dress the Population dress, $275; at Lulu's

Photo: Getty Images
The Simple Slip
Photo: Getty Images
The New Nude Dress
Photo: Getty Images
The Velvet Blazer

Dress, $238; at Yumi Kim

The Feather Details
Photo: Getty Images
Military Green
Photo: Getty Images
The Sequin Statement
Photo: Getty Images
Tulled Trio

Dress, $890; at Zac Posen

The Little Lace Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Red Rouge
Photo: Getty Images
Guild of Glamour

Anna Sui dress, $509.99; at Modcloth

Photo: Getty Images
The City Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Gorgeous Green
Photo: Getty Images
Puff Sleeves

Who What Wear dress, $32.99; at Target

The Holiday Gown
Photo: Getty Images
Power Red
Photo: Getty Images
Sparkly Midnight Blue

Dress, $498 at Kate Spade

Itty Bitty Green
Photo: Getty Images
The Silk Gown
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Crush
Photo: Getty Images
Sheer & Skater

Dress, $38.38 (was $47.97); at Torrid

The Dress Hardware
Photo: Getty Images
Flapper Silhouettes
Photo: Getty Images
Pleated in Red
Photo: Getty Images
Dot Marks the Spot
Photo: Getty Images
Golden Crown

Dress, $495; at Nicole Miller

Checkmate
Photo: Getty Images
Simple Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
The Printed Wrap Dress

Dress, $139; at Rachel Roy

The Barely There Slip
Photo: Getty Images
Sequin Sweetheart

Dress, $525; at Milly

Green Midi
Photo: Getty Images
Silver Slivers
Photo: Getty Images
Layered Lace

Dress,$448; at White House Black Market

The Printed Maxi
Photo: Getty Images
The Green Mini
Photo: Getty Images
The Mini Embellished Dress

Dress, $248; at Guess

Animal Instinct
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle and Flair
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Vibes
Photo: Getty Images

