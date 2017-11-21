17 Cool and Whimsical Holiday Cards to Stock up on Now

I’ll be the first to admit it: I’m a bit of a stationary whore. A box of personalized thank-you notes thrills me almost as much as a new pair of shoes; I can’t help myself from popping in to every novelty shop I see in search of new greeting cards; and I don’t hesitate to spend three or four times what I would in the cheesy Hallmark aisle on a thick-stock salutation hand-illustrated in France (it’s worth it!).

Ahead, you’ll find 17 of the best holiday greeting cards I’ve seen this season. Whether you’re in search of a whimsical Hannukah card, a sweet-but-not-cloying Christmas salutation, or something that conveys your love for friends and family even if you hate the holidays (number three is for you), there’s a little something for everyone here.