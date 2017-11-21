StyleCaster
17 Cool and Whimsical Holiday Cards to Stock up on Now

I’ll be the first to admit it: I’m a bit of a stationary whore. A box of personalized thank-you notes thrills me almost as much as a new pair of shoes; I can’t help myself from popping in to every novelty shop I see in search of new greeting cards; and I don’t hesitate to spend three or four times what I would in the cheesy Hallmark aisle on a thick-stock salutation hand-illustrated in  France (it’s worth it!).

Ahead, you’ll find 17 of the best holiday greeting cards I’ve seen this season. Whether you’re in search of a whimsical Hannukah card, a sweet-but-not-cloying Christmas salutation, or something that conveys your love for friends and family even if you hate the holidays (number three is for you), there’s a little something for everyone here.

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Merry Wishes holiday cards

Merry Wishes holiday cards, 100 for $167; at Minted

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Ha bum hug Christmas card

Ha bum hug Christmas card, $3.50; at Paperchase

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Peppermint mocha card

Peppermint mocha card, $5.75; at Pink Olive

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Illustrated menorah card

Illustrated menorah card, $4.75; at Life:Curated

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Deep Appreciation cards

Deep appreciation cards, 50 for $142; at Paper Culture

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Snowfall holiday cards

Snowfall holiday cards, 100 for $167; at Minted

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Cat tangled in lights Christmas card

Cat tangled in lights Christmas card, $3.95; at Paperchase

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Happy Holidays - box set

Happy Holidays - box set, 6 for $18.00; at Etsy

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Stained Glass holiday cards

Stained Glass holiday cards, 100 for $152; at Minted

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Starry Hannukah card

Starry Hannukah card, $5.75; at Pink Olive

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Painterly Rejoice holiday cards

Painterly Rejoice holiday cards, 100 for $152; at Minted

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Abstract Xmas Card Set

Abstract Xmas Card Set, $16.00; at Life:Curated

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Let It Snow holiday card

Let It Snow holiday card, $5.00; at Etsy

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Cheers recognition cards

Cheers recognition cards, 50 for $109.50; at Paper Culture

 

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Mistletoe kisses Christmas card

Mistletoe kisses Christmas card, $3.50; at Paperchase

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Gingerbread man card

Gingerbread man card, $5.75; at Pink Olive

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Neon icons Christmas postcard

Neon icons Christmas postcard, $0.95; at Paperchase

 

